TYNGSBORO — Greater Lowell rushed for a score in all four quarters en route to a 30-0 win Friday night over Greater Lawrence Tech.
Reggie offensive leaders were Javious Calderon (5 carries, 27 yards), Manny Vasquez (32 passing yards) and Casey Neilon (2 catches, 13 yards).
Defensive tackle Juan Alvarado finished with 8 tackles and linebacker Brady Valliere had nine for the Reggies, who fell to 1-6. The host Gryphons improved to 2-6.
Greater Lowell 30, Gr. Lawrence 0
Greater Lawrence (1-7): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Greater Lowell (2-6): 8 7 7 8 — 30
REGGIE LEADERS
RUSHING: Javious Calderon 5-27, Isiah Suero 5-7, Manny Vasquez 3-8
PASSING: Vasquez 4-10-32 yards, 1 int
RECEIVING: Casey Neilon 2-13, Adrienne Morales 1-12
