Greater Lawrence standout Ryan Iworsley has just one true regret from his track career.
Iworsley never had the chance to compete, at the high school level, in front of the man who sparked his passion for the sport — his grandfather, late Hall of Fame Andover High track coach Art Iworsley.
“My grandfather was the one who got me into track and who motivated me in the first place,” said Ryan. “I would do just about anything to have him see me compete. He was such a big influence on me starting my track career and taught me to be better.”
Ryan, a lifelong Andover resident, is now a senior captain for the Greater Lawrence track team. He specializes in the mile, 800, relays and his grandfather’s favorite events, the long jump and triple jump. He won the triple jump with a 37-8.5 in the Reggies’ spring track opener, and won the 800 (2:28.55) and triple jump (36-11) against Whittier.
He’s also carrying on the track tradition of his grandfather. Art Iworsley, a Lawrence native, spent 46 years coaching track and field at Andover High. He was the Andover High indoor track head coach for girls (1985-2003) and boys (1988-2003), but spent the majority of his career as an assistant coach for indoor and outdoor track under legendary Dick Collins and current head coach Peter Comeau.
Art Iworsley — who was named to the Mass. State Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2003 — literally coached until the day before he passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 31, 2016, at 70-years-old.
One of the track athletes he influenced the most was his grandson.
“(Track) was never really a part of my relationship with my grandfather until middle school when I started doing long jump and the 100-meter dash with him as a coach,” said Ryan. “Everyone there loved him as a coach and him as a person, too. He would drive me to every track meet and every time I ran or I jumped I always tried my best to impress him.
“Having Art as a grandfather was one of the most amazing things I could have asked for. He was always pushing me to do better, on and off the track, and taught me the things that now I teach the freshmen and sophomores. Having him as a family member to me was so meaningful. He loved people and everywhere he went he always talked about me. His drive and motivation was what inspired me to be who I am today and I could never thank him enough.”
{p style=”margin-bottom: 0in;”}Ryan considered attending Andover High, but wanted to attend a tech school. He has studied HVAC at Greater Lawrence, and plans to go to work for his co-op employer, MKS Instruments.
He has also build an impressive career with the Reggies track program. The track captain ran a 2:37.72 800-meter and triple jumped 36-7.75 during indoor track. Last spring he ran a 2:31.65 800 and was a member of the 4x400 that ran a 4:06.32. He was also a cross country captain and one of the team’s top runners, running a season-best of 18:41.
His goal for the spring is to make Divisional states in the triple jump and 4x400 relay, which they missed by a few seconds last year.
“Ryan is very dedicated to the sport of track,” said Greater Lawrence track head coach Tony Sarkis. “He has dedicated himself to improving every year in each of his events, and has worked his hardest to achieve his goals.”
Relay standouts
The North Andover boys won the MSTCA Division 1 Relays on Saturday. Leading the way was Jack Determan, who was a member of the winning distance medley relay and victorious 4x1,600 relay. Matthew McDevitt ran on the winning 4x1,600 and the second place 4x800 relay and Keenan Gosselin was a member of the second place javelin relay and fourth place discus relay. Luke Stad, Patrick Nugent and Jack Reed formed the winning pole vault relay.
The Central Catholic relay was second behind North Andover, led by its sprinters. Ethan Pater was a member of the winning 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400. Aden Pemble was on the winning 4x100 shuttle hurdles, 4x200 and 4x400. Kaiden Nobrega was on the 4x200 and 4x400. The 4x100 also featured the football trio of Markys Bridgewater, Matthias Latham and Ty Cannistraro.
Volquez honoredThe honors keep flowing in for record-setting Lawrence High senior track star Jordany Volquez.
Last week, Volquez was honored by the city of Lawrence for his accomplishments.
“It was an honor presenting Mr. Jordany Volquez a resolution from the Lawrence City Council recognizing him for his hard work, dedication, and perseverance in obtaining this monumental achievement,” wrote Lawrence City Councilor Pavel Payano on his Twitter page (@Payano). “Jordany has shown the amazing talent that exists in our community.”
After winning the New England title in the 55-meter in a state-record 7.31, earning Eagle-Tribune indoor track MVP honors, Volquez is off to a hot start to the spring. In addition to hurdles and sprinting, he threw the javelin 141-5 for victory against Billerica on Thursday.
Matching recordCentral Catholic’s Macy Daigle matched the Raiders’ school record by high jumping 5-4 for victory against North Andover.
She is just off breaking into the Eagle-Tribune’s all-time track record book. The cut-off is 5-6, which is a seven-way tie for seventh place all-time.
Nearing all-time recordPinkerton star Briana Danis is thrilled — and a little surprised — she is already so close to breaking the Eagle-Tribune area’s all-time record in the discus so early in the season.
Danis threw 133-0 at the Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational, shattering her own Pinkerton record of 127-5. She now trails just Salem’s Amy Desrosiers (133-2, 2011).
“It was a pretty big surprise to hit that PR,” said Danis. “I knew that it would be coming eventually because I’ve thrown well over that distance in practice, but I certainly didn’t think it would be at Haverhill.
“I hadn’t been feeling so great about my throws during practice for the few weeks prior to the meet, and the conditions weren’t great so to be honest, I wasn’t expecting anything over 125 (feet). So, imagine my surprise when I finally heard the official read off a mark in the 130s! It was exciting to break the school record again, and hopefully I’ll be able to do so a few more times over before the end of the season.”
