LAWRENCE — Coach John Delaney knew his Greater Lawrence Tech Reggies would hit this spring.
Could they pitch and defend?
So far, check and check.
The Reggies moved to 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon, taking a 13-10 decision over non-league rival Lawrence High School. The win was the first for Greater Lawrence against the Lancers since 2015. Lawrence won four straight from 2016-2019 and the teams hadn’t met since.
“It’s a great rivalry, and we know Lawrence doesn’t quit,” said Delaney, the former Lancer head coach. “I was happy to see us just keep battling. A game like this has to help us down the road in our league schedule.”
Lawrence actually grabbed a 3-1 lead in the first when Mya German walked and Gabby Setiawan bunted for a hit.
Yebri Castillo singled in one run and both she and Setiawan scored when Angie Arreaga’s fly to deep left was misplayed.
But the Reggies can certainly swing the bat, and they came up with seven in the second to take the lead for good. Jashley Lopez smacked a two-run triple to key the frame. Aysha Paula lashed a two-run single, and Jayda Marshall also had an RBI hit.
All three of them finished the day with three hits and the Reggies would not trail again.
“I was really nervous. It’s always a big game against them. We’ve been hitting the ball well,” said the sophomore Paula. “We always try, and we come back stronger every time. We love to play for each other.”
The Reggies pounded 15 hits on the day and played just enough defense behind freshman Sam Nasella to hold off every Lawrence rally and hang on for the win.
Nasella has been a huge boost in the early going.
“She’s come in and she’s really picked us up,” said Delaney of Nasella, who helped her own cause with a laser-beam over-the-fence homer to left. “We just had to find some pitching, and she has been great for us.”
Nasella has worked well with catcher Caroline Lavallee, who has moved out of her natural position in the field to slide behind the plate out of necessity. The sacrifice for the team continues to pay huge dividends. Lavallee had a pair of hits in the win yesterday as well.
For Lawrence, German continues to sparkle behind the plate.
Both she and the senior Setiawan had three hits apiece. Arriaga and Julie Rosario had two each.
Greater Lawrence Tech 13, Lawrence 10
GLT (13): Sam Nasella p 5-2-1, Jayda Marshall ss 4-3-3, Brenna Croteau cf 4-2-1, Aysha Paula lf 5-1-3, Jashley Lopez 3b 4-1-3, Caroline Lavallee c 4-1-2, Kerianny Rojas 1b 3-0-0, Charlotte Lavallee pr 0-1-0, Emmy Gaian rf 1-0-0, Sofia Dominguez rf 0-0-0, Jaeda Flores 2b 4-2-2, Totals 34-13-15
Lawrence (10): Mya German c 4-2-3, Gabby Setiawan p 4-2-3, Julie Rosario ss 5-1-2, Yebri Castillo 1b 4-1-1, Angie Arreaga ss 4-1-2, Maya Rivera lf 4-0-1, Jailani Marquez cf 4-1-1, Bautista 2b 4-0-0, Guzman rf 1-1-0, Hidalgo rf 2-0-0, Totals 36-10-13
RBI: GLT – Nasella, Marshall, Paula 4, Lopez 2; Lawrence – Setiawan 2, Rosario, Castillo, Arreaga, Rivera
WP: Nasella; LP: Setiawan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.