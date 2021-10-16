WEST ANDOVER — Trailing 20-7 at halftime, things looked bleak for Greater Lawrence Friday night.
But the Reggies dug deep in the second half, on both sides of the ball, to overcome Essex Tech 27-20 for their first victory of the season.
Offensively, quarterback Manny Vasquez and running back Javious Calderon were pivotal. Vasquez had two TD passes, one on a 12-yard screen pass to Jordy Ortega in the first half and then a nifty 40-yarder to Adriane Morales which tied the score in the third quarter.
Calderon, who rushed for more than 100 yards, had TD runs of 1 and 14 yards, the final the game-winner in the fourth quarter. Daniel Laurendeau then kicked his third extra point of the game.
Defensively, Victor Melenciano had a big sack as Essex Tech mounted one final drive and Dominic Colon had a key interception. Down linemen Dominic Nilson and Juan Alvarado were immense according to coach Tony Sarkis.
"It was a good win for us," said Sarkis. "The kids have been working hard and it was great to see them play so well in the second half."
Greater Lawrence 27, Essex Tech 20
Essex Tech (2-4): 7 13 0 0 — 20
Greater Lawrence (1-5): 0 7 7 13 — 27
First Quarter
ET — D.Lebron 5 yard run (Dos Pasos kick)
Second Quarter
GL — Jordy Ortega 12 pass from Manny Vasquez (Daniel Laurendeau kick)
ET - - D. Lebron 1 run (Dos Pasos kick)
ET — Lebron 34 pass from Norton (kick failed)
Third Quarter
GL — Javious Calderon 1 run (Laurendeau kick)
Fourth Quarter
GL — Adriane Morales 40 pass from Vasquez (kick failed)
GL — Calderon 14 run (Laurendeau kick)
GR. LAWRENCE LEADERS
RUSHING: Javious Calderon 15-147, Isiah Suero 7-55, Augustine Reina 4-18
PASSING: Manny Vasquez 6-7-1, 117; Isiah Suero 4-4-0, 17
RECEIVING: Calderon 1-20, Andy Esquivel 4-52, Juan Arias 3-9, Jordy Ortega 1-12; Adriane Morales 1-40
