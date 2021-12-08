Greater Lawrence Tech’s senior Shea Adams and junior Mike Wiley made the 15-player All-Commonwealth Conference golf team. The Reggies’ Edwin Araujo was named Coach of the Year.
Wiley won the CAC Open and led the Reggies to the CAC Open title.
