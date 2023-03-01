Men's Basketball: Warriors pound Central Conn.

Merrimack’s Ziggy Reid (left), here in a file photo, dropped 33 points in Wednesday’s NEC Tournament first round win over LIU.

 CARL RUSSO/Staff file photo.

Behind monster games by Ziggy Reid and Javon Bennett, top-seeded Merrimack College downed LIU 91-76 in the first round of the NEC Tournament in front of a crowd of 1,372 at Merrimack’s Bert Hammel Court.

Reid scored a game-high 33 points, shooting 11 for 13 from the field and 6 for 7 from 3-point range.

Bennett added 26 points, shooting 10 for 13 from the field.

Warriors star Jordan Minor was once again a force, chipping in with 17 points, four blocks and five rebounds for the winners.

Merrimack improved to 16-16 overall and 12-4 in the NEC.

