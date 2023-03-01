Behind monster games by Ziggy Reid and Javon Bennett, top-seeded Merrimack College downed LIU 91-76 in the first round of the NEC Tournament in front of a crowd of 1,372 at Merrimack’s Bert Hammel Court.
Reid scored a game-high 33 points, shooting 11 for 13 from the field and 6 for 7 from 3-point range.
Bennett added 26 points, shooting 10 for 13 from the field.
Warriors star Jordan Minor was once again a force, chipping in with 17 points, four blocks and five rebounds for the winners.
Merrimack improved to 16-16 overall and 12-4 in the NEC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.