Janessa Duren has faced the expectations before.
Three years ago, when the hurdler joined the Central Catholic track team as a freshman, she had to follow the accomplishments of her record-setting hurdler sister, Katharine Duren.
Now, with her own Eagle-Tribune MVP award and a pair of Division 2 state titles already on her resume, the younger sister is ready to take on the same challenge in college.
Janessa Duren has committed to run college track at Division 1 University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), the Central Catholic senior announced this week. It’s the same school where her sister is current starring.
“I’m extremely excited and grateful to have the opportunity to commit to a such a great school and program,” said Janessa, a Haverhill resident. “Every high school athlete dreams about going to the next level, and competing at the highest level possible. I was blessed to have an older sister reach that mark, so I knew the work it would take to get there. I feel extremely grateful to have a D1 school believe in me and my abilities.”
Duren said she chose UAB over finalists Colby, Cornell, Northeastern and Bucknell. Davidson, UMass Amherst, Vassar College, Middlebury and Stonehill were also in the mix.
“Honestly (the recruiting process) wasn’t too bad,” said Duren. “I was fortunate to have my dad (David Duren) and sister go through the Division 1 recruiting process before me, and be able to guide me throughout the process, which helped to alleviate any stress. Honestly, the most stressful part of it was calling the schools after I made my decision to let them know I didn’t choose their school. That was really hard.”
Duren is coming off a stellar junior outdoor track season for Central. In the 100 hurdles, she won the Massachusetts Division 2 title in 14.75, the third fastest in area history, and was second at New Englands (14.84). In the 400 hurdles, she also won the Division 2 title (1:04.81), and she was seventh in the 300 hurdles at New Englands (46.38).
Those accomplishments earned her Eagle-Tribune outdoor track MVP, making her and Katharine the second set of sisters to earn the award. Pinkerton’s Kiah Quarles (2004) and Camille Quarles (2006-07) each earned MVP. Both then starred at UNH.
Following that success, Duren was ready to make her college choice.
“I really wanted to commit before my senior season,” she said, “I wanted to enjoy my last year and not have to stress about where I’m going to go to school.”
Were there any concerns about joining her sister — who set the school record in the 60-meter hurdles (8.39) and earned 2022 female freshman athlete of the year — at UAB?
“Kat is my best friend, so I’m really excited to be able to be her teammate again,” said Duren. “ Yes, it’s (intimidating). But, from the beginning, my parents always taught us to run our own race.
“Kat and I are different athletes. She’s a short hurdler and my preferred race is the long hurdles, so I didn’t feel an overt comparison. My coaches also did a great job of reminding me that I was my own athlete and never making me feel like I needed to be Kat.”
Before she goes to college, Duren still has her senior season at Central Catholic ahead of her.
“My goals for both (indoor and outdoor) seasons are to help Central win MVCs and compete for a state title, “ she said. “Personally, my goal is to PR every time I race, defend my conference and state titles, and to run better races at All-States and New Englands.”
Central Catholic girls track coach Shawn Dumas believes UAB will be a great fit for Duren.
“Janessa has worked relentlessly hard, especially this past year, being a great leader for us,” said Dumas. “She improved every race, winning at states, and her placement at All-State/New Englands speaks volumes of her talent. UAB has struck gold twice by gaining another versatile hurdler who is always hungry for more and willing to work harder than anyone to achieve great things. I’m truly ecstatic for her committing to a strong program.”
