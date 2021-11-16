BURLINGTON — Andover High field hockey coach Maureen Noone said star midfielder Emma Reilly wasn’t quite as active as she would have liked her to be in the Golden Warriors’ Division 1 quarterfinals win over Shrewsbury last week.
No such problem Tuesday night.
Reilly made her presence known in a huge way, pouring in a career-high four goals to lead top-seeded Andover to a 5-0 thrashing of No. 4 Franklin in the Division 1 semifinals — or “Final Four.”
The Golden Warriors advance to take on No. 2 Walpole for the state championship on Saturday. The time and location are to be announced.
Andover’s domination of Franklin (20-2-0) was as thorough as it was shocking. The Golden Warriors outshot their opponents 10-3, and held an 11-0 edge on penalty corners.
Given the outcome, the strength of the opposition and the magnitude of the game, it was the best overall performance this season by Noone’s team.
“I think the kids came to play today, and they did an phenomenal job,” said Noone. “We usually struggle passing, struggle scoring, but today I thought they did a phenomenal job.”
Andover (20-0-1) was playing without senior co-captain Abby Miller. A “Best 60 All-Star” and the anchor of the Golden Warriors’ defense, Miller injured her hamstring in the win over Shrewsbury. The absence of Miller forced Noone to adjust her alignment, going with an extra back on defense and just two midfielders, Reilly and Rose MacLean.
MacLean and Reilly dominated the midfield area, with Reilly showing off an eye-popping array of ball-handling skills.
“I think Rose and I were doing a good job working off each other in the midfield,” said Reilly. “And especially against a team like (Franklin), they are very aggressive, having more space, being able to draw people to you and then hit passes is really, really helpful.”
Reilly actually put five shots into the cage, but her first, on a blast from the circle late in the first quarter, was waved off by an official for being too high.
She made amends just 1:35 into the second quarter, scoring off a penalty corner to put Andover up, 1-0. Hailey Doherty started the play with a pass to Ella Brockelman, who then fed Reilly. The junior stickhandled around a defender and flipped a shot past Franklin keeper Megan Sullivan.
Reilly and the Warriors were just getting warmed up.
Midway through the second quarter, MacLean and Reilly led a wave of attackers that just overwhelmed the Franklin defense. Senior forward Tess Gobiel took a shot from about 10 yards that appeared to be going just wide, but Haley Carver got a stick on it and re-directed it into the cage for a 2-0 lead.
Franklin, the powerhouse from the Hockomock League, appeared stunned and Andover pounced.
Just two minutes later, Reilly struck again, taking a feed on a penalty corner from Doherty and firing a laser past Sullivan to make it 3-0 at halftime.
The teams flipped sides for the third quarter but the script remained the same.
Reilly added two more goals, her 26th and 27th of the season, just 1:02 apart, and the rout was on.
For Andover goalie Adelaide Weeden, it was an easy night en route to her fourth straight shutout of the tournament.
Andover 5, Franklin 0
Division 1 Final Four
Goals: Emma Reilly 4, Haley Carver
Assists: Ella Brockelman, Tess Gobiel, Hailey Doherty 2
Saves: A — Adelaide Weeden 1, Madeline DiGiorgio 2; F — Megan Sullivan 6
Franklin (20-2-0): 0 0 — 0
Andover (20-0-1): 3 2 — 5
