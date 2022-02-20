NORTH ANDOVER — When tryouts started the first Monday in December, North Andover High boys basketball coach Paul Tanglis had expectations for Brody McGratty this winter.
He expected the senior to be on the bench, doing an excessive amount of watching.
Most of the time, Tanglis’ expectations are met, especially by the time December rolls around. Boys like Brody, that play sparingly as juniors, come and go, oftentimes quitting.
“I saw him play a little bit this summer and fall,” said Coach Tanglis. “I didn’t see a whole lot of change from his junior year.”
Tanglis’ assessment was proven to be wrong.
While Brody’s numbers haven’t been earth-shattering – 7.0 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists – his impact on Tanglis’ program in 2021-22 isn’t covered by analytics.
Right before his coach’s eyes, and really everyone else’s, Brody has gone from a timid player to ferocious starter.
“Brody is a different player,” said Tanglis. “He’s not only bigger and stronger, obviously putting time in the weight room, but he plays so hard. and one thing I’ve learned over the years is that playing hard is a skill.”
But “The Brody McGratty Story,” as we know it, at least the 2.0 version on the basketball court, probably doesn’t happen if a particular person, Shawn Roderick, never entered his life.
Roderick and Brody’s mom, Vanessa, met when he was 6 years old.
“Our first date was at Burton’s in North Andover,” said Vanessa, who was divorced at the time. “One of the first things he did was ask me about Brody. He asked to see his picture. I remember thinking, ‘I’m going to give this guy a chance.’”
A few dates led to a courtship and eventually to Brody and his mom moving from Tewksbury with Roderick, and, eventually marriage.
“I really heard good things about the North Andover schools and the hoops program,” said Roderick. “I thought this would be a great place for Brody to grow up.”
Roderick played basketball at Timberlane Regional, on the state runner-up team as a senior, but was more noted as a local athlete as an amateur golfer. Despite the fact Timberlane didn’t offer golf, he was good enough to play two years each at the University of Hartford and UMass Lowell.
He pushed basketball on Brody early. and often.
“He coached me in my early years and that was something we always had together,” said Brody.
As he grew older, Brody was good enough to play on the town teams through middle school and AAU in the summers. But he was never an impact player.
“Brody loved playing basketball, from day one, but confidence was always an issue,” said Roderick, who still plays pickup basketball with friends. “He was never really big or strong while growing up. But he practiced a lot. and that was good enough for me.”
Playing in high school wasn’t easy. While he made varsity as a junior, he didn’t play. At all.
“He was very frustrated and miserable at times,” said his mom, “Vanessa. “I told him ‘If you’re not happy just quit.’ I hated seeing him unhappy playing something he loves.”
Three things happened this past offseason. One, Brody committed to the weight room and put nearly 15 pounds on his wiry frame. Two, a few kids left the program, due to lack of playing time, possibly opening up some playing time.
And, well, his step-dad’s support was off the charts.
“He was always there giving me great advice, pushing me, going outside and rebounding for me,” said Brody. “He always told me I could be better, that I needed more confidence. And, then, finally, everything clicked.”
Roderick recalled a fall league game as a defining moment.
“Brody’s biggest problem, according to coaches, wasn’t that fact that he couldn’t play, but more that he would be invisible sometimes – nothing good, nothing bad,” recalled Roderick. “Then one night in a game, Brody scored 24 points. For him, it was like, ‘Maybe I really can do this.’”
Tanglis said it was early during tryouts when he noticed a difference, that Brody was one of the better players on a pretty good North Andover team.
“His energy is what really stuck out,” said Tanglis. “He was bigger, stronger, more vocal, diving on the floor for balls. But it wasn’t just that, his shot was improved, he rebounded well.”
The rest has been history this winter for both Brody and the North Andover boys basketball team, both of which are on a bit of roll lately entering the state tournament this week.
Brody has started every game. Among his contributions is covering the opposing team’s best guard.
He had a career high 16 points and 9 rebounds in a great one-point win over Lawrence High last Wednesday night.
“This is all on Brody,” said Tanglis. “He did the work and stuck with it when a lot of other guys wouldn’t have. He’s been so important to our team. He’s not a captain, but he sure carries himself like one. I can’t imagine us without him.”
Brody’s mom gets emotional sometimes, not so much about his basketball successes, but the fact that this experience has made him a stronger, more mature person.
And her husband, she believes, has played as big of role in that constant smile on her son’s face as much as anyone.
“I’d look out the window and see them shooting in the driveway, competing against each other, oftentimes arguing who won or whatever,” said Vanessa. “They really are the same in a lot of ways. Their relationship and the way they have bonded makes me very happy.”
Roderick said while Brody’s contributions have been great to watch, seeing him interact with his teammates, with a constant smile makes all of the tough times worth it.
“He hit a three-pointer the other night and started getting into it with the crowd a little bit,” said Roderick. “I loved it. Those kinds of things make me proud, seeing him enjoying this ride so much. He really is a great kid, never given us a problem.”
Brody said as much as Roderick appreciates him being in his corner for more than a decade, it’s not his favorite attribute.
“What I appreciate most is the way he treats my mom,” said Brody. “That means a lot to me.”
Even in his 10th year as a head coach, Tanglis says he is still learning on the job and Brody has taught him a lot.
“Going forward I will always tell the boys who are not playing much, if at all, about Brody McGratty,” said Tanglis.
“Everybody in our program, going forward,” added Tanglis, “will know the name Brody McGratty.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
