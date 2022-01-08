In today's "Remember When," we'll highlight the Andover High (and Punchard High!) boys.
And remember, we can’t highlight everyone. So no e-mails! But here are some random favorite memories of mine.
There is nothing quite like the local kid making the local pro team. What are the odds of that? Well, the Golden Warriors have their own lottery winner with Ryan Hanigan, who played 11 years in the majors including two with the Red Sox. Hanigan was joined in the professional ranks by PGA golfer Rob Oppenheim (1996-97 MVP).
Mark Vetere, one of three pole vaulting brothers, is No. 3 in area history with a 15-6 clearance in 2010.
The late, great Jim Arnold and Melvin Berger did marvelous work with the Hoops for Hope program and both were star athletes. Berger, a BU football standout who ran a 9.9 100-yard dash, is certainly Hall of Fame worthy.
There are few towns in New England who can boast families with the number of top athletes at the high school and college level as Andover's Farnham and Perry families.
Andover has a proud track tradition including Hamza Naveed, who tore it up at Andover (22.31 200, 49.26 400) and UMass Lowell.
One of my all-time favorite photos is Carmen Scarpa in 1981 shooting over 7-foot basketball legend Patrick Ewing of Cambridge Rindge and Latin, the No. 1 team in the country.
His sons, Tribune MVP QB C.J. and golf/hockey star Nick Scarpa, more than lived up to the family name.
One of the real characters in Andover sports history is Jay “The Beav” Flannelly, who loved to antagonize the opposition. He reportedly still needs a police escort in North Andover. His good friend? Tom Brady. Yes. that Tom Brady.
Rick Collins is one of the top sprinters in school history including a 49.3 440-yard race back in 1978. His dad was the legendary coach Dick Collins.
I like to brag legendary basketball coach Wil Hixon knew me well. Alas, certainly not for this 6-foot-6 sportswriter’s basketball skills. But he knew me in his disciplinary role as assistant principal.
Max Bishop worked 40 years in the Eagle-Tribune sports department and our Athletes of the Year receive the Max Bishop Award. He also was one heckuva baseball player at Punchard High.
Rick Harrison was a legendary high school writer for the Lowell Sun and wrote 40 years for his hometown paper, the Andover Townsman.
UMass Hall of Famer hurler Paul “Lefty” Wennik was another old-time baseball great. Kevin Shepard ranks with AHS’ best pitchers. He starred at BC and was drafted by the Phillies.
Jerry Stabile, who got the best of Stanford’s John Elway and Pitt's Dan Marino while at BC, won BC football's prestigious Scanlan Award.
Barry Connors Sr. starred in the small school ranks. The big guy earned a tryout with the Cleveland Browns.
Dave Bettencourt built a baseball dynasty at Andover. Ken Maglio didn’t mind following legends. The Mass. Baseball Coaches Hall of Famer replaced Bettencourt and Dick Collins.
Mike Roberts transferred in late in high school from Michigan and dominated on the hardwood, earning Eagle-Tribune MVP honors in 1993. He pumped in 11.1 points a game during the 1996-97 season at Cornell.
No area school has produced wide receivers like Andover. One of the underrated stars was Jack Dalton, who had an area-high eight TD grabs in 1988.
“Century Sid” Watson is an Andover-Punchard icon. He played four years in the NFL (1955-58) after starring at running back at Northeastern. At Bowdoin, he was one of the great hockey coaches in NCAA history.
Tucker Mullin scored 33 goals in 2007 and led Andover to the 2007 Division 2 state finals.
