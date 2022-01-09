Out of all the local boys and girls high school sports programs, I’ve always thought the Andover girls rank No. 1. The numbers back it up.
We’ll take a look at all those great athletes, teams and coaches.
And remember, we can’t highlight everyone, so no e-mails! But here are some random favorite memories of mine.
Let’s begin with AHS alum Marilyn Fitzgerald. The legendary Andover High swim coach has a resume which ranks with any coach in any sport in state history. But to me that is a distant second to Marilyn the person.
The Muller family was something in soccer and, of course, basketball. Twins Charlotte and Sarah and younger sister Jenny were special and dad, Dick Muller, is in the Hall of Fame, too.
Loved those mid-2000s basketball teams which won titles and was dominated by multi-sport stars: Arianna Miliotis, Jackie Powers, Colleen Haugh, Meagan Merinder, Ashley McLaughlin, Matia Kostakis, Kerrie O’Dea and Liz Pallotta.
They don’t come much nicer than Andover’s Hall of Fame field hockey coach Maureen Noone. Also, she has four state titles on her glittering resume.
Stephanie Casper was among the best in field hockey and track.
Andover produces a ton of great scholar-athletes with Dr. Eve Bishop, Dr. Meagan Merinder, Susan Ashlock and Lee Dziadosz-Metzger among them.
How about those Young sisters. Robin Young (volleyball 1999-00) and Heather (tennis 1995-97) were both multi-time Tribune MVPs. Robin also was a tennis star.
The Golden Warriors have produced the majority of our swim MVPs including 1996 winner Jenna Blongiewicz and far too many other Division 1 swimmers to count. They’ve gone to Texas, USC, Virginia, Harvard, Arizona State, Wisconsin etc.
Adrienne Shea and Allison Abreu were hockey stars who did major fundraising to help start up the Andover girls program. Shea was Moynihan Lumber Merrimack Valley Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2004.
At 5-4, Tribune Athlete of the Year Jackie Alois was dwarfed by 6-foot-3 Braintree star Molly Reagan in the Division 1 basketball state semifinals at the Garden. Fear not, she’s an Alois! Andover won the game and state title. That large and talented Alois family was mighty good to Andover athletics.
Maria Nasta is one of the most prolific hockey scorers in area history. Katie Kramer took her soccer talents to the University of Michigan.
In 2005, Felicia Thompson set the area discus record with a 132-11 heave.
The record-setting 2009 track 4x100 track relay team had three blue-chippers who also starred for the powerhouse gymnastics team: Kayla Baldwin, Emily Belluche and Eve Bishop.
