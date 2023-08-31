(Editor's note: I wrote this story during the Patriots historic run in 2007, which ended in misery against the N.Y. Giants. I caught up with former Cowboys GM Gil Brandt, who worked for the NFL and was around often. I called him up about comments he had made about Wes Welker when Patriots traded for him. He was a good sport about it and we often brought it up when I'd see him at Super Bowls. Brandt passed away yesterday. Here is my column.)
The quote is hard to forget:
“Wes Welker is a good football player ... but you’re not going to win championships with that kind of player.”
It came from a Texas guy, NFL.com’s Gil Brandt, a former general manager of the Dallas Cowboys from 1960 to 1988, about another Texas guy, Welker, who graduated from Texas Tech.
Well, here we are just two games away from the regular-season finale and Welker and the New England Patriots are unbeaten at 14-0 and the favorites to do what Brandt said wouldn’t happen — win a championship.
Better yet, Welker has been one of the integral parts of the offensive machine being called the newest version of “The Greatest Show on Turf.”
After Sunday’s game, he joined elite company with 1,004 yards receiving, ranking him 14th in the entire NFL. Better yet, his 96 catches put in at No. 2 behind Cincinnati’s T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who has 101 catches through 14 games.
“I said that, but that’s not exactly what I meant,” said Brandt, via phone from his Dallas home, referring to Welker not being the kind of player you win championships with.
“I believed then that Wes Welker was a very good player. I still believe that,” said Brandt. “But I believe he is more of a role player. I believe we were (on the radio) talking about a team with 11 Wes Welkers. I said you can’t win a championship that way. It probably didn’t come off the way I meant it.”
Granted, when the Patriots acquired Welker in early April, Randy Moss, the Patriots No. 1 receiver, wasn’t even on the radar screen when Brandt made his comments.
Add to the fact that Welker had only one career touchdown reception during his two years with the Dolphins, and you can understand Brandt’s analysis.
But it sounds like he is backpedaling a wee bit. And he agrees he is.
“Look, I’m being honest; Wes is better than I thought he would be,” said Brandt. “He’s got 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns. That’s great production. Obviously, New England made the right choice giving up a second-rounder for him.”
Brandt says he is rooting for Welker for a couple of reasons, one of which is that Welker attended Texas Tech, a school Brandt has followed for many years.
“Here we have a guy that made the team as a walk-on and eventually got the last scholarship,” said Brandt. “It looked like he might go to Oklahoma until they gave him the scholarship. Wes proved to people that he could play at that level, just like he’s doing with the Patriots. I admire the guy a lot.”
And the other reason Brandt is pulling for Welker?
“I have him on my fantasy team,” said Brandt. “That should tell you what I think of him. I stole him in a later round. He’s had some incredible games for me. I’m hoping he has a few more, to help my team.”
As for backing off his original assessment, Brandt does only slightly.
“Basically, I see Wes as a No. 2 wide receiver — a very, very good No. 2. I think Randy Moss is the game-changer on the Patriots,” said Brandt. “That being said, Wes is better than I thought. I think he’s with the right team and the right organization. They sure know how to pick players that fit into their plans.”
