Today in our “Remember When” series we take a look back at some great athletes and memories from the proud tradition of Central Catholic boys athletics.
Of course, we can’t highlight everyone, so no more e-mails! But here are some random favorite memories of mine.
Jim Qualter was a Central great (football-track) who had a fine football career at Division 1 Memphis State.
Marc Pelletier (CCHS ‘79) had a 408-263 record in his Hall of Fame career. Love this picture of his young son Tom, who later played for his dad, at a game.
That 1998 Hall of Fame class was a keeper! Matt Tulley, Sean Finneran, Matt Shaheen, Kevin Labrecque, Michael Solomon, Glenn Farnham, Andrew McMahon, Tim Hickey and Gerard Lehoux.
Jim Lewis (CCHS ‘51) was one of the first Central basketball legends and averaged 5.7 points and 4.5 rebounds as a senior at Holy Cross, when the Crusaders were among the nation’s best.
John Jacobs was Christmas Tourney MVP in 1997 and Eagle-Tribune MVP that winter. Of course, you could write a book on the Central roundball history.
I love the passion of the old Central Catholic alums. “The Barrister,” Mike Morris, and Paul Theberge are two guys who love the CCHS Red, White and Blue.
K.B. Oshodi was a Renaissance Man at Central. He won the 2008 Max Bishop Award as the Tribune area’s top three-sport athlete and was also class president.
Chuck Adamopoulos has a flashy 195-76 record in 25 years as Central’s head football coach.
Mike Sullivan did it all on Hampshire Street. He was a Central grad (CCHS ‘55), an athletic director, an assistant principal, a teacher and a coach for 41 years.
Jay Stahl was Eagle-Tribune Defensive MVP in 2003.
Joe Fendone was a two-time Eagle-Tribune co-MVP in wrestling (2003-04) and his brother Shawn (2005) won it outright the next year. Both also starred on the gridiron.
In the late ‘90s, Eric Mane was one of the area’s best on the gridiron and on the wrestling mats.
Kalvin Guillermo was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in football (2018) and threw the shot put 54-5. He also was Moynihan Lumber Scholar-Athlete of the Month.
Paul Jaskot was 2007 Eagle-Tribune MVP, scoring 37 goals that winter. He was later named our Player of the Decade.
Juan Calixto ranks among the all-time area track leaders in the 200 meters with a 22.50 in 2005.
The Lane family (Billy, Chris, Mike Sr., and more recently Megan) has done the school proud. My favorite Lane is current Raider Mikey Lane, a veteran team manager who started assisting Central athletic teams when he was in elementary school. He’ll be a manager for Alabama football in the fall.
Mike Cassano Jr. was a brilliant football player and wrestler at Central. For the last 20-plus years he’s been a successful college football coach including with the Miami Hurricanes and now Nebraska. He’s also one of the nicest guys I’ve met in my 35 years in the business.
Adrian Gonzalez (CCHS ‘08) was a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star hoopster who scored 1,095 career points.
Few families local compare to the Finnerans. Originally from Andover, Chip, Robert, Sean, Brendan, Ned and Neil were special athletes. The next generation continues to do the name proud.
When I think of an athlete who maybe didn’t get his just due, Brendan Finneran comes to mind. He was a big star, but maybe got lost in two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP Sean’s enormous shadow. But he was good enough to make Brown’s All-Time team. and that’s 50 players from 125 years of football!
We lost football-basketball star Matt Goulet too soon. He had a brilliant business career after playing football on scholarship for Tom Coughlin at BC.
Andrew Guyer scored an area-leading 33 runs in 2008. Pitching ace Greg Coppeta was drafted in the 9th round out of Southern Maine in 1990.
Hard to believe future major leaguers Michigan’s Steve Hajjar and Vandy Boy Dom Keegan were a high school baseball battery.
Three-sport star Nelson Ovalles won the prestigious Garvey Award in 1997 and was a star defensive back for the 1998 UMass national championship team.
