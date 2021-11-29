I remember when Central Catholic announced it would be admitting girls beginning in September of 1996. The talk from some was it would be a long time before the Raiders had an MVC-caliber athletic program.
Andover girls basketball coach Jim Tildsley scoffed, “They’ll be a power in no time.”
Tildsley was right. We’ll highlight here some of those Raider greats.
First Eagle-Tribune All-Star? Chrissi Scavo, 1996 volleyball.
First Central Hall of Famers? The Class of 2008 included Brigid Hegarty (‘02) and Laura Champagne (‘97), who transferred in when St. Mary’s High in Lawrence closed.
Kudos to former Eagle-Tribune colleague Damon Dyer, a salesman and a gifted artist, on the Hegarty cartoon which ran in the newspaper back in the day. I told him he had to put in Sister Anne Hegarty and all the nuns who would cheer Brigid on but Damon wouldn’t listen to me.
The 1999 Raider basketball team was an early powerhouse. That squad was led by Eagle-Tribune All-Stars Caitlin Riley, Lani Hall and Angela Lucier.
Central has had so many athletes pick up track as a secondary sport and become stars. Soccer great/shot put champ Amanda Fay is near the top of that list. She played soccer at BU and this fall at Indiana.
Central has produced some sensational athletes. When all is said and done, the greatest of them all might be hurdler Katharine Duren. She smashed all the MVC, state and New England 100 hurdles records and is now a freshman at Division 1 Alabama-Birmingham.
When I think of Central girls sports two names immediately come to mind: basketball All-American Katie Zenevitch and Hall of Fame athlete and coach Casey Grange.
Casey Thompson was a scholar-athlete and our 2016 Eagle-Tribune MVP in field hockey.
Ashley Evangelista is in a select group. She was twice our soccer MVP and younger brother Tommy Evangelista was our MVP in hockey.
Love the 1996 photo we ran of then new female coaches at the school including Amy Quinlan, Anne Murnane, Sue Stewart, Keri Guertin and Kim Page.
Jennifer Brenes of Lawrence was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star runner and a scholar. She later starred at Middlebury.
I know Scott Doherty is a famous Irish dancer but I saw Erin Doherty run and I’m going to have to give her the slightest edge on who is the more talented of the twins. OK, we’ll call it a tie. and Erin was a great dancer, too. and Scott was a talented runner.
Jennifer Chuks was a Division 1 basketball player who has enjoyed a marvelous career as a college athletic administrator. She’s now associate athletic director at Dartmouth.
You can reach Mike Muldoon by email at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com or @mullyET on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.