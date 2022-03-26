A complaint we hear from New Hampshire boys basketball fans is: “We never get any respect.”
For the first 17 years, our Eagle-Tribune MVP went to a Merrimack Valley Conference player every single time.
Stephen Savage knew to break through he had to be extraordinary. He was.
From wire to wire in the 2006-07 season, he dominated. That included hitting the game winner in the waning seconds to deliver the Division 1 state title to Salem. Savage Nation, indeed.
It’s impossible to highlight everyone, and that certainly isn’t the goal here, but here are some random favorite boys basketball MVP memories of mine.
In the 32-year history of the award, we’ve had four multi-time winners: Phillips’ Dallion Johnson of Haverhill (Penn State), Central’s Tyler Nelson (Fairfield 2,000-point scorer) and Carson Desrosiers (starter Wake Forest/Providence), and the only three-time winner, Andover’s Chris Vetrano (UNH).
All four were/are Division 1 college scholarship players.
Two other D1 hoopsters, Central All-American Scott Hazelton (UConn) and Andover’s Tommy McLaughlin (Princeton), would have been favorites to repeat as MVP but both were injured much or all of their senior seasons.
Our first MVP was Tom Quinlan from Haverhill in 1990. Among those pushing the future Bentley star point guard the hardest for the honor was his teammate Marvin Jones.
The Hillies have had some fine players but haven’t had an MVP since. NBA veteran Noah Vonleh did play two years for the Brown and Gold before going prep. If the 6-foot-9 Vonleh had stuck around, he likely would have taken top honors once or twice. The tallest Most Valuable Player was the 7-foot Desrosiers (he was listed as 6-11 prior to college).
The shortest, Vetrano and Lawrence’s Hector Paniagua, are both well under 6-feet.
Unofficially, Greater Lawrence Tech scoring machine Juan Castillo was named Eagle-Tribune MVP in 1981. His son, Salem’s Jeff Castillo, was our baseball MVP in 2005.
Tommy McLaughlin’s sister, Ashley, was a two-sport (hoops, volleyball) MVP and Zach Karalis of North Andover’s sister, Abbie, won the Max Bishop Award as our three-sport Athlete of the Year.
Jimmy Zenevitch of Central’s sister, Katie, ranks with the greatest female basketball players in area history.
In a game of “my principal can beat yours” I’d go with Methuen. MHS principal Rich Barden was our basketball MVP in 1996.
Barden transferred in from Wilmington High while Andover’s Mike Roberts transferred in his senior year from Michigan.
