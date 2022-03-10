Boys hockey can be the most frustrating sport for fans.
You get that rare talent who can lead your club to a state title or earn a Division 1 scholarship but then comes the bad news:
The superstar is headed to a prep school or Juniors. Sometimes it works out great for the young prospect. Sometimes it doesn’t work out so great.
But looking at the Eagle-Tribune MVPs below, you can see whether it is for the full four years or at least a couple of years, our schools have had a ton of top talent.
It’s impossible to highlight everyone and that certainly isn’t the goal here, but here are some random favorite boys hockey MVP memories of mine.
Bobby Farnham of North Andover (Brooks then Phillips) and Zach Sanford (Pinkerton then juniors) made it all the way to the NHL. Sanford’s name can be found on Lord Stanley’s Cup.
There are some great family names.
Of course, the Farnhams are one of the great athletic families in New England. Salem’s Ryan Pappalardo is the third talented brother from that hockey family.
Another Salem MVP, Mitchell McGinn, was a superstar for his dad, Blue Devils coach Mark McGinn, before opting for prep school and now plays for Wentworth.
Central’s Tommy Evangelista’s sister, Ashley, was an Eagle-Tribune MVP in soccer. He, Salem’s Pappalardo and Brooks’ Willie Waters are the only repeat winners of the award, which has been given out since 1990. Evangelista could have been the only three-time MVP but opted for prep school.
North Andover’s Sifferlen family is known for its basketball prowess and its hockey skill. Ryan Sifferlen scored 92 career goals for the Scarlet Knights and won the 2009 Bishop Award as our three-sport male athlete of the year.
Salem Hall of Famer Chase Feole’s sister, Chelsey, may be the best field hockey player ever from the area.
Willie Waters of Andover and Brooks School is dean of students and head soccer coach at his alma mater.
Ethan Philpott from North Andover was a third-round NHL draft pick out of Phillips Academy.
In the early ‘90s, Methuen featured several blue-chippers including MVPs Joe Laperriere, the late Shawn Pomerleau and the “Golden Brett” Brett Cagliuso.
North Andover High star Stephen Harb had brains and brawn. He played at Dartmouth.
