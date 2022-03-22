When you think of local girls sports, basketball is often the first sport which comes to mind.
We’ve produced a ton of state champions, a ton of scholarship players and a ton of memories.
In today’s “Remember When?” we’ll revisit some of that history with our Eagle-Tribune MVPs.
It’s impossible to highlight everyone and that certainly isn’t the goal here, but here are some random favorite girls basketball MVP memories of mine.
In the fall of 1989, when we decided to add MVPs to all of our Eagle-Tribune All-Star teams, girls basketball had already enjoyed considerable success.
Methuen’s Darlene Orlando (two-time All-American UMass Lowell) and Haverhill’s Kate Abromovitch (Fairfield Hall of Fame) and Beth Godfrey (Holy Cross captain, Fulbright Scholar) were EMass. All-Scholastics and state champions in the “pre-MVP” era.
And the Boston All-Scholastic teams had a lot fewer honorees back then. Also, then very few top players went to prep schools.
Andrea Sunday was our MVP in 1991. After a brilliant career at Salem including Christmas Tourney MVP honors, she was equally brilliant at St. Anselm with 1,494 points and 1,046 rebounds.
Haverhill’s Keri Guertin is part of a sister MVP act (Tricia Guertin won it in cross country). Basketball-volleyball MVP Ashley McLaughlin of Andover is the sister of boys hoop MVP Tommy McLaughlin.
Methuen’s 6-foot-4 sensation Jamie Cassidy is the only area female ever to play in the WNBA, which began play in 1997.
Katherine Curry and Jillian Middlemiss, from the 1999 state championship team, are other Ranger Eagle-Tribune MVPs.
The Haverhill dynasty gave us MVPs Guertin, Amy Veilleux and Kelly Van Huisen.
In more recent years, there has been “The Goat” Nicole Boudreau of Andover and her brilliant BC teammate, Central’s 6-3 Katie Zenevitch. Her brother Jimmy Zenevitch was also our MVP at Central Catholic.
Casey McLaughlin was another Central great. She powered the Raiders to the 2013 state title.
There were three Hall of Fame Muller sisters from Andover with Jenny a three-time MVP and older sister Charlotte our 1997 honoree.
Timberlane’s Sam Wheeler is a second-generation area hoop star. Mom, Sharon Playdon Wheeler, is a Salem High and Springfield College Hall of Famer.
The multi-time MVPS were Whittier’s Grace Efosa, Andover’s Nicole Boudreau and Jenny Muller, and Pinkerton’s Jenny McDade.
