Girls hockey has only been around in the MIAA ranks since 2014-15. A few years later, Pinkerton added girls hockey, the lone local New Hampshire school to have a varsity team.
There has been no shortage, however, of top teams and talent. Today we’ll take a look back at the Eagle-Tribune MVPs.
Haverhill High’s Kane family has been huge for the Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover co-op (tri-op?) program.
Both Eliana and her sister Michaela have been MVPs. Eliana, a defenseman, has three goals and eight assists this winter for University of New England. Michaela had seven career shutouts in net for St. Anselm’s.
Their dad, Gary Kane, is the HPNA coach.
The other HPNA MVP was North Andover High’s Jessica Chicko in 2017.
Methuen-Tewksbury has had a lot of talent, too. There is little question who the greatest MIAA-NHIAA player in area history is.
The numbers Amanda Conway put up are historic (204 goals in just three seasons). It’s a big jump to college but the Methuen High grad was a national champion and the NCAA Division 3 Player of the Year for Norwich and was the 19th selection overall in the 2020 NWHL draft.
She’s more than held her own with the Connecticut Whale with 9 goals and 8 assists in 16 games this winter.
Methuen High’s Kaia Hollingsworth was a two-time MVP and posted a brilliant 104-16-16 record in a six-year varsity career for the Red Rangers. She’s playing hockey and lacrosse at Salem State.
