Today in our "Remember When" series we feature Eagle-Tribune skiing MVPs.
It’s impossible to highlight everyone and that certainly isn’t the goal here, but here are some random favorite skiing MVP memories of mine.
We’ve had some brilliant ones. As always, how do you know? You check the state meet results, and that tells you five times as much as any sportswriter’s prose.
Skiing is a funny sport as there are very few colleges who offer it. Even on the East Coast. So, unlike a lot of other sports, we can’t point to too many big college stars.
But a ton of MIAA and NHIAA superstars.
Pinkerton's Emily Husson did ski at Dartmouth, where she is now in medical school. She was our MVP in 2009 and later skied at Stratton Mountain School. She was almost born on the slopes as her father ran Franconia Notch Ski Club. She's not the only accomplished MVP. Haverhill's Kara Kimball was class president.
Recently, Andover state champ Jason Denoncourt (2017-19) was a three-time Tribune MVP. And when you say state champ for Mass. skiing. It’s legit. There aren’t eight divisions like in some sports. Just one.
We hit the ground running in 1992 with our first MVPs and they were a couple of good ones: Haverhill’s Rick Breen and Andover Hall of Famer Amy Heseltine.
The Marchegiani family of North Andover is special to local skiing.
Matt Marchegiani was our MVP in 2003. His dad, Jerry Marchegiani, is Mr. Skiing for area high schools. He’s been coaching a whopping 47 years with the Scarlet Knights and is a tireless promoter of all local skiers. Our Coach of the Year for skiing is named after him.
The Eagle-Tribune MVPs show tremendous balance between boys and girls and Massachusetts and New Hampshire schools.
Even though most area schools don’t have teams, we may have more schools represented in skiing MVPs than any other sport.
The ski MVPs are from Windham, Andover, Pinkerton, Timberlane, Haverhill, North Andover and Masconomet.
The only repeat honorees have been Denoncourt, Andover's Nick Sherman (2010-11), Timberlane's Julia Redman (2007-08), North Andover's Alex Zahoruiko (2004-05) and Masco's Caitlin Carey (1996-99).
