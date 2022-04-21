If I were to write a book about a local athlete, Dimitrios “Dimmy” Gavriel is the first which comes to mind.
He was a New England champion heavyweight wrestler at Timberlane Regional. He was named MVP of our talent-rich region. Gavriel competed at Brown and earned his degree from the Ivy League school.
After the 9-11 terrorist attacks, he gave up his job on Wall Street and decided to become a Marine. Marine Lance Cpl. Gavriel, 29, was carrying a machine gun when he died during intense fighting in Fallujah on Nov. 19, 2004.
Shortly after, we named our wrestling MVP the Dimmy Gavriel Award.
It’s impossible to highlight everyone, and that certainly isn’t the goal here, but here are some random favorite Eagle-Tribune wrestling MVP memories of mine.
Timberlane is synonymous with wrestling in New England with a slew of Eagle-Tribune MVPs: Gavriel, Connor McGonagle, Zach Bridson, Nick Lawrence, Derek Sickel, Matt Smith, Eric Bradley and Jay Holder.
Timberlane rivals Andover girls swimming as the great dynasties in the region in the modern era. But our area’s wrestling tradition by no means ends in Plaistow.
The wrestling is so strong in this area that even our wrestling writer is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Nobody could match multi-time national wrestling writer of the year Dave Dyer of the Eagle-Tribune.
North Andover also has a brilliant tradition. A cool story was when 2015 MVP Fritz Hoehn won New Englands. His dad, Von Hoehn, was a two-time New England champ for the Scarlet and Black.
Methuen’s Christian Monserrat was our MVP in 2013 and 2014 and wrestled at West Virginia.
Central Catholic’s Fendone brothers from Salem, Shawn and Joey, combined to win our MVP honors three times.
The early ‘90s produced a ton of local mat talent including Gavriel, Haverhill and BU scholar-athlete David Leonardo and Methuen’s ferocious Dan Alicea.
TWITTER: @MullyET
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.