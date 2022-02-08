Today in our “Remember When” series we’ll highlight Greater Lawrence Tech boys greats.
It’s impossible to highlight everyone and that certainly isn’t the goal here, so please no e-mails! Here are some random favorite memories of mine.
Maybe the greatest upset in Mass. schoolboy basketball history was in 1975 when the Reggies stunned national power Don Bosco High of Boston. Dave Rochefort’s hoop with one second left gave them the shocking 59-58 win.
Earlier in the season, coach Kevin Mackey’s Bosco squad beat Greater Lawrence 120-45. Yep, 75 points! Mackey went on to fame as the great coach at Cleveland State.
The Reggies have probably had more undersized football stars than any other area school. That’s small in stature but usually huge in heart.
Their Eagle-Tribune All-Stars have included (year and size):
Joe Pizzuto (2009, 5-6, 140); Jonathan DelosSantos (2007, 5-7, 140); Kelvin Morales (2003, 5-7, 140); Dave Pienta (1977, 5-8, 130); and Rick Cecil (1976, 5-4, 127).
We named our boys soccer coach of the year award in honor of Bill Tarbox, a great coach with the Reggies for 18 years and then North Andover for 22 more.
Sticking with soccer, Pedro Lopez led the area in goals for three straight years (2014-16).
In 2004, boys basketball coach Art Yancy was the first of five people ever honored with the Greater Lawrence Christmas Tourney “Special Contributions” award.
Chuck Prescott was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star QB in 1975 and 1976 and was probably better in baseball. He later played for the USA in the 1983 Pan Am Games for softball.
Luis Piantini was a two-time New England champion heavyweight wrestler (1999, 2000).
The Reggies whipped Nantucket, 30-14, to capture the EMass. Division 5 Super Bowl in 1998. Leading the way were co-captains Bo Morales (29 TDs) and bruising lineman Dan Thompson.
Nate Adames, our Offensive MVP in 2007, rushed for a stunning 2,647 yards that fall.
John Patles shared the area lead with six TD grabs in 1996. Willie Wilson (GLTS ‘95) was a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star trackster. As a senior at the EMass. Class A Meet, he was third in the 300 hurdles (40.6) and fourth in the triple jump (42-5.75). Big Juan Olivo (6-1, 260) was virtually unblockable and in 2010 was selected to our player 29-player All-Decade football team.
Donald Celestin was a high-riser who could score with the best of them. With 1,533 points, he broke Dave Rochefort’s (GLTS ‘76) 35-year-old scoring mark of 1,524 points.
Ruben Perez averaged 20.9 ppg in 2002 and made my second-team All-Reggie hoop team for players in 1979 to 2011. Rucky Vasquez had a gorgeous stroke and prodigious power in the late ‘90s.
In 1975, Dale Powell heaved the discus a mighty 158-4, a school record which still stands.
