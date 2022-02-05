Today we’ll highlight some of the great girls athletes and teams from Greater Lawrence Tech in West Andover.
It’s impossible to highlight everyone and that certainly isn’t the goal here, so please no e-mails! Here are some random favorite memories of mine.
A Greater Lawrence Tech and UMass Lowell Hall of Famer, Michelle Roy starred on the 1986-87 volleyball teams, which both went unbeaten in the regular season. She was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in basketball (twice) and softball.
Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Ariana Cruz was one of the great sluggers in area history. The 6-foot-2 Cruz belted 35 career homers.
Nora Knox was a cheerleading captain and the Reggies’ student-athlete nominee in the 2017 Eagle-Tribune student-athlete program.
Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Jessica Mercado (1,086 career points) made our honorable mention All-Decade team.
In 1998, Damaris Damien scored an area-high 21.8 points a game.
Kathy Lavigne (GLTS ‘79) was a Hall of Famer with the Reggies and made history as one of the first female chiefs of police in the Bay State.
Led by Eagle-Tribune All-Star Venecia Perez, the 2014 soccer team made the state tourney for the first time in the program’s history.
Basketball coach Tricia Fleming had some terrific success over her 11 seasons including back-to-back clubs which went 22-4 and 17-7.
Hall of Famer Karen Hester (GLTS ‘83) was a Reggie track star. Sharon Bryant was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star shortstop in 1994 and 1995. Noelia Gonell carried a young 1995 volleyball team to a 19-2 season.
In 2002, 5-foot-2 senior guard Ivelisse Morales was named Eagle-Tribune All-Star after averaging 17.0 ppg.
The 1999 volleyball team featured Shannon Middlemiss, who was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star that fall, and Sharon Pelczar, who was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star softball player.
