Today in our “Remember When” series we take a look back at some great athletes and memories from Lawrence High boys athletics.
Of course, we can’t highlight everyone, so no e-mails! But here are some random favorite memories of mine.
The Wolfendales, Ralph Sr., Ralph Jr. and Ralph III, were all brilliant Lancer athletes. Ralph Sr., a beloved Lawrence coach and AD, played alongside Vince Lombardi in the famed “7 Blocks of Granite” line at Fordham. Ralph Jr. earned a football scholarship to Purdue and Ralph III won the all-state indoor 600-yard track title.
Quarterback Emilio Colon was much more than a local hotshot as Colon threw for 5,562 yards at UMaine and was the Black Bears’ offensive MVP. What a combo Lawrence had with Colon throwing to Tivo Concepcion, who played at BC under Tom Coughlin.
Emilio’s brother Ed starred for the LHS and Merrimack College basketball teams.
The Lancers have been blessed with some great coaches. Among them, 17-year wrestling coach Rob Niceforo (300-plus wins) and former basketball coach Paul Neal (2005 Tribune Sportsman of the Year).
In 8th grade, my school, East Junior High in Andover, played Joe Soucie’s middle school in a 1976 basketball game. The entire team was petrified of Big Joe, who must have been 6-2, 230 at the time. Soucie is now in the Lawrence Hall of Fame for his gridiron and track greatness.
Rafael Guzman rushed for an area-best 1,298 yards in 1995 and was Eagle-Tribune Offensive MVP.
Lawrence has had some football legends including three NFL players who all made the Eagle-Tribune Top 25 Athletes of the Century: No. 2 Bill Quinlan, No. 7 Ray Preston and No. 17 Dave Rozumek.
Tennis player Jean Espinal had a unique drive, even running several miles if needed to get to practice. That drive paid off as “Mean Jean” earned a full academic scholarship to Brown.
Lawrence is easily the “sprint capitol” of the region going back 60-plus years.
Bob Bateman (9.3, 100 yards) made the Olympic Trials in high school and later generations produced the great Cuesta brothers Enrique and Francesco, the great Bob Weber, Johan Rafael, 100-meter area record holder Jerimil German, Francis Nova and Jose Adames.
The “latest greatest” Lancer speedster is reigning All-State spring high hurdles champion Jordany Volquez.
Andy Henriquez was Eagle-Tribune MVP twice in volleyball and our Player of the Decade. His older brothers, Jeyson and Anibal, were our co-MVPs in 2013.
Demetri Brown led the area in TD catches in 2008 and was one of two receivers on our All-Decade team. Lawrence has produced a ton of basketball scorers but still nobody like Dan Cargill, who scored 1,604 career points including 26.7 ppg as a senior in 1975.
Rigo Nunez was Eagle-Tribune MVP and helped lead John Calipari’s UMass team to the Final Four.
Nathan Baez, a 2011 All-Star, was one of 14 players on my “All-Little Big Men” football team. He was just 5-3, 145 pounds.
One of the iconic moments in Lawrence’s proud history was the “Wing and a Prayer” win over Lowell. Bobby Wing fired the 9-yard TD pass through heavy snow to Bubba Farrington for the 1985 Thanksgiving win. Sadly, the beloved Farrington lost his battle with cancer in 2012.
