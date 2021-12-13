Today in our “Remember When” series we take a look back at some great athletes and memories from Lawrence High girls athletics.
Of course, we can’t highlight everyone, so no e-mails! But here are some random favorite memories of mine.
Hoop star Tiffany Colon began her career at Division 1 Maine then was a three-year starter for Merrimack. She was a 2006 Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer and was the second Lancer girl ever to score 1,000 points with 1,008.
Tosin Fadarey was a standout shotputter and in 2002 was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star field hockey goalie. Meredith Hanson was a terrific teacher-multisport coach for 40 years. She was probably best known for her Lawrence field hockey teams and also was the head basketball coach and an assistant track coach.
Jadith Lorenzo was a rare three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in volleyball. The 2008 Eagle-Tribune MVP started four years at Division 1 Bryant.
Jennifer Arrajj was another three-time volleyball all-star and was our softball MVP in 1994.
Lisbeth Carpio Del Rosario was a special Lancer. “Turtle” won the prestigious Cregg Medal and was the Lawrence winner for Tribune Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2018.
Glennies Morel averaged an area-best 20.6 ppg in 1995 and was honorable mention Eagle-Tribune All-Decade.
Lawrence’s 2010 valedictorian, tennis player Kimberly Pham, won the Moynihan Lumber Merrimack Valley Student-Athlete of the Year award and attended Brown on a full academic scholarship.
Rosalinda Rosario (15th, 100 hurdles, 15.41) and Grisel Faulkner (13th, 200 meters, 25.84) are among the area’s all-time track leaders. I loved her quote to me in 2017: “I love wearing the shirt and representing Lawrence.”
L.J. Figueroa is a local basketball legend, now playing in the NBA’s G League. Mom, Gleny Mercado, is no slouch either. She was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star and All-Scholastic in volleyball at LHS in 1992 and had a fine college career at Florida Memorial.
In 1997, Caroline Lahey won the prestigious Cregg Medal. She was the 81st annual winner and the first female. She led the area in scoring that winter at 19.6 ppg.
