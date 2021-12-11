Today in our “Remember When” series we take a look back at some great athletes and memories from Methuen High girls athletics.
Of course, we can’t highlight everyone, so no more e-mails! But here are some random favorite memories of mine.
That 1999 state champion girls basketball team was one for the ages led by Eagle-Tribune MVP Katherine Curry. Mimi Hyde built a girls hoop dynasty and was also a brilliant Ranger athlete. Our girls basketball coach of the year award is the Hyde-Woelfel Award.
Eagle-Tribune soccer MVP Kathy Cote scored an area-leading 22 goals in 1996. She was a captain at Merrimack and was MVP of the NE-10 tourney.
Dianne Mowatt was a special talent, earning Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors in track (four times), volleyball and basketball. She won the Bishop Award as Eagle-Tribune Athlete of the Year in 1995.
Record-setting sprinter Wileshka Samuel was named our Spring Track Athlete of the Decade.
Amanda Conway was the greatest scorer in Mass. hockey history and rewrote the record books at Norwich. Now she's a professional player with the Connecticut Whale.
Methuen has produced more than its share of marvelous scholar-athletes. Among them are class salutatorian and 2019 Eagle-Tribune Scholar-Athlete of the Year Sara Fragione (Dartmouth track), Kelly Kinneen (Harvard basketball), Wendy Tamis (Dartmouth track), Katie Cronin (Merrimack volleyball, 4.0 student there), Jen Marino (Bates track, soccer star), Dr. Katie Oskar, Chrisann Sevoian (Penn track) and Dr. Kaitlin Gallo (Harvard grad).
Meredith Waldie is one of five Methuen-Tenney girls all-time to score 1,000 career points. She led the area in scoring in 2002 and 2003. The list: Rashidat Agboola (record 1,434 at MHS and 1,196 at BU), Darlene Orlando, Waldie, Jillian Middlemiss and Katherine Curry.
Since 1987, there have only been 10 four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star softball players. One was the great pitcher Hannah Everson (895 career strikeouts).
Anika Apar was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in 2002 and 2003 who scored 55 career goals on the soccer pitch.
Laura Moriarty was a two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP swimmer (2006, 2007) and was an All-American at North Carolina.
Hall of Famer Laurie Berryman was Athlete of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year in Methuen’s Class of 1991. She later was an assistant for the glory years in the late ‘90s with the basketball program. She scored 1,265 points at Bridgewater State.
