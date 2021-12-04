Today in our “Remember When” series we take a look back at a slew of talented North Andover Scarlet Knight girls greats from through the years.
Of course, we can’t highlight everyone, but here are some of my favorite memories.
Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Lauren Otto fanned 947 batters in her Hall of Fame career. She was third-team All-Northeast 10 at Merrimack and made the 25-player Tribune All-Decade Team along with Knights Candace Waldie, Christine Gillespie and Krissy Whitley.
Amanda Shannon scored 1,058 points at North Andover and 1,360 at Merrimack. Nicole Zahoruiko (NAHS ‘09) is the Knights’ all-time scoring leader with 1,199 points ahead of Kristen Uttley (1,122), Morgan Lumb (1,081) and Shannon (1,058).
Field hockey star Lauren Gaffny led the area in goals in 2007 (31) and 2006 (26).
Dianne Freiermuth had a brilliant 15-year run as the Knights’ field hockey coach (160-72-65) and is in the school’s Hall of Fame. These days she spends a lot of time cheering on her favorite NFL football star ... her son Pat of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Three-sport athlete Keelin Rogers was North Andover’s honoree in the 2018 Eagle-Tribune Scholar-Athlete of the Year program.
Goalie Tracy Noonan was an alternate on the 1996 USA Olympic gold medal soccer team. Eagle-Tribune soccer MVPs include Noonan, M.B. Pawlik (our first in 1989), Ali Pappas and Rileigh Cinquegrano.
Catherine Flaherty was a record-setting high jumper (5-6) and volleyball star. She started four years for the Merrimack volleyball team and is now an NAHS volleyball assistant.
Aimee Dixon starred for the Knights and for Louisville lacrosse. Our 2014 Sportsman of the Year helped grow the sport of lacrosse in Uganda as coach of the men’s national team.
Michaela Blaney was a multi-sport star for the Knights as was her older sister Brooke Blaney, the 1993 Greater Lawrence Christmas Tourney Basketball MVP.
Kristy Hanson won the Moynihan Lumber Merrimack Valley Student-Athlete of the Year in 2005. Other Scarlet Knight girls to win the coveted honor were USA national team triathlete Kirsten Kasper, Christine Gillespie and Cassie Bowe.
Townie Alma Long, 92, is a proud Johnson High grad and North Andover’s No. 1 fan. Her husband, the late Phil Long, and a slew of children and grandchildren were/are Scarlet Knight stars. Sports fans know the family names: Long, Breen, Holland, Zahoruiko, Lawlor, Canty, Connolly, Murphy, Boutilier, Rivet and Savastano.
You can reach Mike Muldoon by email at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com or @mullyET on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.