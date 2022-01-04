Today we'll look back at some great athletes, coaches and teams from Pinkerton Academy girls sports.
And remember, we can't highlight everyone. So no e-mails! But here are some random favorite memories of mine.
One of the great families in Pinkerton history is the Quarles family.
Camille (PA ‘07) and Kiah Quarles (PA ‘04) were both two-time Eagle-Tribune track MVPs and both starred at UNH. Camille’s 40-0 in the triple jump with the Astros is the stuff of legends. Both were also mainstays on the powerhouse cheerleading program.
Mom, Carol Quarles, is one of the area’s top coaches. She’s a rarity, a female who is an Eagle-Tribune Coach of the Year for a boys’ sport. She’s won it twice for spring track and has won a slew of state titles as a cheerleading coach at PA.
Bree Robinson scored 50 career goals in soccer and ranks in the top three in three events in our all-time track leaders list. She won the Max Bishop Award as the area’s top three-sport athlete in 2008 while fellow Astro Alexis Souhlaris won the coveted award in 2006.
Olivia Bogaczyk (PA ‘13) was our Eagle-Tribune Gymnast of the Decade. Other MVPs from the Pinkerton gymnastics dynasty have been Sophia Viger, Isabella Scarpetti, Ashlee Loeffler, Brittany Capozzi, Courtney Thompson and our only three-time winner Sarah Myers (1997-99).
The McNally sisters, Brittany and Brenna, are two of the best to play volleyball at the massive Derry school (3,200 students). Since 1988, Brenna (PA ‘13) is one of 12 area volleyball players named a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star.
Annie Timson led the area in field hockey scoring in 1997 and 1998 while Astros Jordyn Hamilton (2010), Nichole Bukowski (1996) and Tracy Brown (1995) also led the area.
At 6-foot-1, Kris Kinney was a 1,000-point scorer at Pinkerton (PA ‘85) and holds the UNH record with 2,231 points. Pinkerton's other 1,000-point scorers are Brooke Kane, Christina Siragusa, Jenny McDade and A.J. Guidi. Siragusa and fellow Astro Meghan Leary were co-captains of Merrimack's 2004 NE-10 championship team.
Pinkerton athlete, teacher and coach Amy Joyce Bernard has quite a legacy. She was our cross country coach of the year four times.
Jacki Sherry was the 2003 Merrimack Valley Moynihan Lumber Scholar-Athletes of the Year and played lacrosse at Cornell.
