From 1958 until its closing in 2020, Presentation of Mary Academy in Methuen produced some fine athletes particularly in volleyball, basketball and softball.
It’s impossible to highlight everyone and that certainly isn’t the goal here, so please no e-mails! Here are some random favorite memories of mine.
The volleyball program remained strong until its final season and the softball program went out with a bang, winning its first title (CAC Small) in 15 years in 2019.
We’ve been giving out Eagle-Tribune MVP honors since the fall of 1989 for all boys and girls sports. Lauren Russell is a PMA legend for being the lone Panther named the best of the best in our 20-school region. She was softball MVP in 1996.
Few people are as closely associated with the school as AD-teacher-coach Steve Stankus. He was there 50 years and had numerous basketball and softball teams among the elite in Division 3 North.
Amari King was CAC MVP in volleyball then two-time MASCAC MVP at Worcester State.
Liliana Foucault was PMA’s 2019 Eagle-Tribune student-athlete winner. The three-sport athlete was CAC MVP in volleyball.
Athena Sharpe was one of the stars on the 2019 championship softball team. Gabby Salerno (PMA '16) was two-time CAC Small MVP.
Jennifer Carrien was a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in cross country (1999-00).
One of the great PMA stories involved coach Brian Martin and his runner Maria Splaine. Martin beat cancer and was there for Maria when she had cancer in high school. She recovered to row four years at Harvard.
Rose Maria Redman was a graduate, a team captain, a head coach and for the final 19 years PMA’s head of school.
PMA accepted boys beginning in the 2011-12 school year. One of the best male athletes was Kerwin Lebron. He was chosen All-Commonwealth Conference Small in basketball as a junior in 2020 when he averaged 18.6 points a game.
Sean Toomey of Salem was a fine runner for the Panthers.
