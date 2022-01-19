Salem High had one of the great New Hampshire dynasties with its boys volleyball program winning state titles the first 10 years the sport was varsity. Coach E.J. Perry had some great ones including Andrew Tiner and the Kinney brothers.
It’s impossible to highlight everyone and that certainly isn’t the goal here, so please no e-mails! Here are some random favorite memories of mine.
As of a few years ago, Jack Gati was the third winningest football coach in state history (221-137 record). A good part of that resume was at Salem, where he won two state titles.
One of the legendary 1-2 punches was Max Jacques and Jerickson Fedrick in the same backfield. Chris Scharon lettered four years at Division 1-A University of Buffalo. A particularly noteworthy Blue Devil is Eric Phelps, who played at Michigan under the great Bo Schembechler.
We began naming an Eagle-Tribune All-Star football team 52 years ago (1970). Sixteen greats have been three-time All-Stars. The first was Salem’s Mike Hagen (1973-75).
Salem’s had some spectacular three-sport athletes with Butch Dunham, Pat “Hammer” Halligan and Jerickson Fedrick named our three-sport athletes of the year (Max Bishop Award).
When you think of great multi-sport athletes, Larry Douglas immediately comes to mind. Still can’t believe he’s not the in the Salem-Woodbury Hall of Fame.
The “Donovan Boys” are not related but were multi-sport stars in the Class of 1987. Joe, an E-T All-Star hoopster and 1:55.6 half-miler, is in the Hall of Fame. Tim was the star football QB.
The boys state basketball tourney has been around for a century (1922 first tourney). The championship Woodbury-Salem boys teams were 1995, 2007, 2008. Juan Valerio was one of the stars of that 1995 squad. Salem was alive in the quarters in 2020 when the pandemic hit.
Salem’s had plenty of wrestling blue-chippers including Brent Whittaker, now the North Salem School principal. Wrestler John Rheaume was the 2013 Moynihan Lumber Merrimack Valley Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Brothers Chris and Brian White were Blue Devil greats. Chris is one of the more unusual athletes I’ve ever seen. He could dunk in your face and, at 6-6, 210, somehow win an elite cross country race. Brian was a baseball blue-chipper and hoops standout.
Ben Lawlor is one of the most prolific kickers in school history.
Championship wrestling coach Mike Bolduc was a great coach and a great patriot. He was named Eagle-Tribune Sportsman of the Year in 2003.
In the modern era (hey, I’ve only been here 35 years, I don’t know everyone!) Terry Doyle (2003-04) and Jeff Castillo (2005) were among the best of the best on the diamond. They were the Eagle-Tribune MVPs three years in a row and Doyle pitched in Triple A ball. Tom Sweeney was a dominant pitcher, too.
