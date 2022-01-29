When you think of Timberlane Regional boys sports, first you probably think of wrestling. You probably think of wrestling, second and third, too!
Wrestling dynasty aside, Timberlane has had plenty of great athletes, teams and coaches since being founded in 1966.
It’s impossible to highlight everyone and that certainly isn’t the goal here, so please no e-mails! Here are some random favorite memories of mine.
Dimmy Gavriel was the Eagle-Tribune MVP wrestler 1993 and a gifted scholar who wrestled at Brown. As a Marine, Lance Cpl. Dimitrios Gavriel gave his life for our country in Fallujah. We named our wrestling MVP award in his honor.
Coach Bucky Tardif’s crew made three straight Class I basketball finals, winning it all in 1981 and 1982. The Owls featured Dave and Steve Kirsch, Andy Early and Dave Antczak.
Mark Behan has been coaching cross country and track at Timberlane since 1998. He’s been crucial to the success of some great track athletes like Liam Kimball, Erik Gustafson, Jess Flinn, Kyle Faucher, Jess Cegarra and Jess Flinn among others.
Cam Lyle, was an All-Star shotputter for the Owls. We named him our Sportsman of the Year in 2013 when he gave up the big meets his senior year at UNH so he could donate bone marrow to a young father he didn’t even know.
The inimitable Mike Sorter led Timberlane to titles in softball and boys soccer. What a character.
One of the great Owl soccer players was Tribune MVP Connor Ross.
Three-sport captain Connor Schott won the prestigious Moynihan Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award in 2018.
Matt Cerne never let the Owls down. He let me down, though. I’d repeated the story a hundred times about how he and Tufts classmate/Hollywood heartthrob Jessica Biel once were a couple.
“One hundred percent honest, I never did date her,” he told me prior to being inducted into Timberlane’s Hall of Fame in 2017.
Trevor DeVitto has a sports memory few can ever match. He scored the game-winner in OT in the 2009 Division 2 hockey title game.
