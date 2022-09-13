(Editor's note: Each Tuesday and Saturday we will be running some of our sportswriters favorite stories over the last two decades. Here, Bill Burt writes a touching tribute on the death of Mack Herron, a former idol of his when he was growing up in Germantown (Quincy), Mass.)
It was footnote, one that got hardly any mention from anybody of note.
Former New England Patriot running back Mack Herron, really “Mini” Mack Herron, had passed away Sunday at age 67.
There have been several recent deaths of former Boston greats, but this one hurt a little more.
I wondered why. Why did this feel like a punch to the gut?
Then it him me. It was about the time Herron arrived in 1973 that pro football started to matter to me.
I had already been hooked on the Red Sox (see 1967 Impossible Dream) and the Bruins (I remember where I was when they won the Cup in 1970). One of my early recollections of caring about the Patriots was when they hired Chuck Fairbanks before the 1973 season and drafted a pair of superstars in John Hannah and Sam “Bam” Cunningham.
But my favorite player was the 5-foot-5 running back, “Mini” Mack Herron. But what made Herron special wasn’t just his size, but his “all-purpose” yards as a rusher, receiver, punt returner and kick returner. It mattered to me, and only me, that Herron led the league in a somewhat meaningless stat.
Like Danny Woodhead nearly four decades later, Herron was hard to tackle because he was so small and played with his shoulders even lower. Herron and “Sam Bam” were a great duo.
What I realized on Monday, upon hearing about Herron’s passing, was something “kids” under the age of 25 could never understand. The Patriots were bad, sometimes embarrassing, but it didn’t matter. There was something about the hope, probably because under Fairbanks the talent level grew.
I went back and looked as Herron’s career and like the house you grew up in, it wasn’t as grandiose as I thought it was.
Herron only played 2 1/2 seasons here, about three years fewer than I thought, and rushed for only 1,278 yards over that span. But he did have one “great” year in 1974, rushing for 824 yards, receiving 474 yards and combining for 1,146 return yards to lead the NFL with 2,444 all-purpose yards.
Upon my research, I began to feel worse about Herron’s passing.
He was released by the Patriots in 1975 and picked up by the Atlanta Falcons for the last five games. He never played an NFL game again.
Drugs had apparently, ruled and ruined his life again.
While diabetes was allegedly the cause of his death, Herron’s life was a sad story for the last four-plus decades of his life. He was reportedly arrested 20 times over the years due to drugs.
Herron became a Patriot in 1973 because the Winnipeg Bombers of the CFL, where he had become an all-star because of his “all-purpose” prowess, cut ties after he was caught in a drug raid in May of 1972.
He agreed to a contract with Fairbanks on the promise he “wouldn’t touch drugs again.” It was a promise he couldn’t keep.
Herron reportedly had trouble walking later in life, because of pain in the joints from football injuries and was living on public assistance. In the end, according his obituary, his struggle with diabetes was too much.
It’s sad. Herron represented the new New England Patriots to me. Even in defeat, Sundays were important to this little kid from Quincy partly because that little guy they called “Mini” Mack Herron.
I have the benefit, because of my job, to see and chat with many former Boston sports greats. We talk about some of my memories and remind them how fun they were to watch. Sadly, I never got to tell “Mini” Mack.
