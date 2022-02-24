Whittier Tech was established in 1972 and it didn’t take long for the Wildcats to make a name for themselves athletically.
It’s impossible to highlight everyone from the last half-century and that certainly isn’t the goal here, so please no e-mails! Here are some random favorite memories of mine.
One of the first male Whittier greats was Vic Jones, who holds the area single-season scoring record. In 1977-78, he pumped in a whopping 30.7 points a game. It’s not easy holding an area record for 44 years. The other 30-point scorer was Central Catholic All-American Scott Hazelton (30.1 ppg in 1999).
Playing in the smallish Commonwealth Conference, sometimes athletes have to fight for respect given to the Merrimack Valley Conference guys. But Justin Reyes (WT ‘14) could play with anyone. The slam dunk king was an Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer and I named him the No. 1 Division 2 college player in area history. Yes, over the great Leo Parent from Central Catholic. He was an All-American at St. Thomas Aquinas and played in the NBA G League.
Another WT scoring machine was Seth Dobson, who averaged 22.0 ppg in 1994.
The Bradley family has been an integral part of the Whittier success. AD-coach Kevin Bradley has guided the Cats to great heights on the gridiron (139-92) and he’s built a girls basketball powerhouse (361-176 heading into this winter). He even won our top honor, Eagle-Tribune Sportsman of the Year.
His sons Connor, who was 2015 class valedictorian, and Kevin were standout athletes at the school.
The Cats always seem to have a terrific running back with Angel Heredia (WT ‘03, 3,611 rushing yards) and Tom Diaz (WT ‘01, 3,567 yards) among the most prolific in area history. Andy Howard was an unstoppable wide receiver who in 2003 led the area in scoring (17-6-108), TD grabs (8) and receiving yards (751).
The 2009 team won the Eastern Mass. Division 4A Super Bowl in an exciting 14-12 contest over East Boston.
Coach Joe Boland produced a lot of champion baseball teams. Among the Wildcat greats were Scott LaValley, Jay LaValley, Steve Aries, Andrew Wells and Nate Frongillo.
Bryan Stanley was a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in cross country. In a 5-year span (2006-11), Chris Sheehy, Jacob Bradwell and Dany Belanger all were area soccer scoring champs.
