Today we’ll highlight some top moments, athletes and teams from Whittier Tech girls sports.
It’s impossible to highlight everyone and that certainly isn’t the goal here, so please no e-mails! Here are some random favorite memories of mine.
The Wildcats have had some great girls hoop squads.
Pretty remarkable that the Class of 2015 included four Division 2 college athletes: 6-5 Samnell Vonleh (All-Conference, Conference defensive MVP at Bridgeport), Andrea Terranova (part-time starter at Bridgeport), Michaela Martin (played four years at St. Anselm) and scholar-athlete Kayla Riley (4-year starter AIC softball).
They followed the path charted out by Anabel Perdomo. The ex-Whittier star has the career record for assists (584) and is No. 2 all-time in steals (306) at Division 2 Southern Connecticut.
The greatest Wildcat hoopster of them all? There is plenty of competition but the answer is rather easy. Grace Efosa (WT ‘20) was a two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP and two-time area scoring champion. She’s playing at Providence College.
Cheryl Begin has been a big winner with the softball program. She has a 231-97 record in 17 seasons.
The softball program has had some great ones including the Verrette sisters (Nicole and Jacklyn) and Ashley Williams.
Cat McNulty is a trailblazer as a girls wrestling champ. She won the MIAA girls state titles in 2019 and 2020.
Local nurse Jessica Goulet was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in volleyball.
Olivia Beauchesne was a brilliant student and a brilliant athlete. She was Whittier’s Eagle-Tribune Student-Athlete of the Year winner in 2017. Her twin, Allison, also was a gifted scholar-athlete for the Cats.
When Deflate-gate was raging, Whittier volleyball ironically had a Brady (Madison) and a Goodell (Brittany) on its roster. That was one of my favorite stories I did in 2015.
