Today we’ll stroll down memory lane at Windham High.
It’s impossible to highlight everyone and that certainly isn’t the goal here, so please no e-mails! Here are some random favorite memories of mine.
The first Jaguar boy or girl named an Eagle-Tribune All-Star was basketball player Kerry White in the winter of 2010-11, the second year of the school’s existence.
Clairee Putnam scored 1,341 points, still a school record for boys and girls. She took her talents to St. Anselm, where she was a two-year captain. The only other Jaguars (boys or girls) with 1,000 points are Sarah Dempsey (‘21, 1,133); and Kayleigh Walsh (‘18, 1,032).
Putnam won the Merrimack Valley Moynihan Lumber Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She’s one of numerous Windham girls who were multi-sport stars and scholar-athletes.
Lexi Lewis (BU lacrosse scholarship) and tennis-field hockey state champ Taryn Livingstone (Northeastern) were both salutatorians at WHS. Lewis graduated summa cum laude in accounting and won BU’s prestigious John B. Simpson Award.
Eagle-Tribune softball MVP Jaime Cleasby went 28-15 for her career at RPI despite almost all of her senior year being wiped out by the COVID-19 shutdown.
The Sawyer sisters, Tribune MVP Lexi and Taylor, were volleyball blue-chippers.
Courtney Sweeny was a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in lacrosse and twice made it for field hockey, winning D2 state titles in both sports.
Windham field hockey talent has been the stuff of legends for decades so it’s no surprise the Jags quickly became a power. They’ve made the state finals nine of the last 10 seasons.
The Lanouette sisters, Brown grad Rachel and UPenn recruit Amy, have both been Eagle-Tribune MVPs with Amy doing it twice.
High-scoring field hockey player Alexa Slaski’s biggest assist was helping her mom, Trish Slaski, beat cancer.
Soccer star Hannah Pesci is one of the top scorers in area history with 80 career goals.
¢¢¢
TWITTER: @MullyET
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.