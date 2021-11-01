I never got to meet Jerry Remy personally.
As someone who grew up watching the Red Sox and now covers the team, that will go down as one of my greatest baseball regrets. And yet, throughout my past 20 or so years following the club, it's still often felt like he was something of a grandfather figure. Like a teacher or mentor who stopped by your house every night during the summer to give a rollicking lesson on everything Red Sox baseball.
I suspect I'm not the only person who feels that way.
To me, Remy and I first became acquainted in the fall of 2003. I was a wide-eyed 13-year-old getting caught up in the excitement of the Red Sox late-season playoff push, and Remy helped usher me into Red Sox Nation. I had only followed the team casually throughout my younger years, but that didn't matter. Remy had a way of speaking to viewers in a way anyone could appreciate, even a latecomer like me.
One of the first things I learned to appreciate was his humor. Remy was hilarious, and totally unafraid to tell it like it is. He spoke truthfully about the game, the players, and if something wasn't right, he'd go right ahead and say so.
By now you've seen the highlights. I had the distinct pleasure of watching the "Here Comes the Pizza" incident as it happened on NESN and I doubt I'll ever witness a more delightful sequence of live television in my life. There were countless other smaller moments, often sprinkled throughout the late innings of blowouts, but the one that always sticks out to me is this gem from 2004.
That year there was a season-long contest where if a Red Sox batter hit a home run on the 100th pitch of the game, a selected fan would win a big prize. Obviously it never happened and is extraordinarily unlikely, and at one point late in the year Remy started bagging on the contest's entire premise. It was incredible, and even better knowing he probably had a producer screaming in his ear about upsetting the contest's sponsor.
As I got older, I began to appreciate Remy's unparalleled knowledge of the game. He truly knew baseball inside and out, but what separated him from other former players turned color commentators was his ability to translate that knowledge into language everybody could understand.
And more importantly, into language that New Englanders could relate with.
More than anything, Remy was one of us. A native of Somerset, Remy looked, talked and acted like the people who tuned in to NESN every night. He was authentic, sometimes to a fault, and always kept it real with the audience. He was a beloved narrator of the Red Sox story for an entire generation of New Englanders, spanning his first call in 1988 to his final broadcast this past summer.
Even for someone who by all accounts was living a dream, Remy's life wasn't perfect. Far from it. He was first diagnosed with cancer all the way back in 2008 and battled the disease seven times over the last 13 years. During that time he also experienced unimaginable family tragedy when his son Jared pleaded guilty in 2013 to the murder of Jennifer Martel, the mother of his granddaughter.
Remy's final bout with cancer started this summer, midway through the Red Sox surprising 2021 surge to the top of the standings. He stepped aside for the last time on Aug. 4, and his final public appearance came prior to the AL Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees, when he was carted out onto the field in a scene reminiscent of Ted Williams' famous appearance at the 1999 All-Star Game.
Remy threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Dennis Eckersley, his longtime teammate and broadcast partner, and everyone in the building knew they were witnessing something special. Remy may not have been the player that Teddy Ballgame was, but in terms of the level of impact he made on the organization and New England as a whole, the 5-foot-9 Remy stands tall alongside the greatest in Red Sox history.
Rest in peace Jerry, and thank you for all the amazing memories. Red Sox baseball will truly never be the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.