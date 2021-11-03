The Remy family welcome all who wish to honor the life and legacy of Red Sox Hall of Famer and Broadcaster Jerry Remy to public visiting hours this Thursday, November 4, from 2-8 p.m. at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, located at 773 Moody Street in Waltham.
Media are invited to cover Thursday’s public visiting hours and should contact Sean Sullivan at Brasco Memorial Chapels when onsite at the following number: 617-997-7899.
A private gathering for family and close friends will take place on Friday, November 5, from 4-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Remy’s memory to the Mass General Cancer Center, 55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 or the Dana Farber Jimmy Fund, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215.
Remy spent more than 40 years with the Red Sox organization as a player, coach, and broadcaster. He passed away on Saturday, October 30, at the age of 68 after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. Remy is survived by his wife, Phoebe; sons, Jared and Jordan; daughter, Jenna, and her husband, Leif von der Heyde; and two grandchildren, Dominik Guyette and Arianna Remy.
