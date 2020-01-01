FOXBOROUGH -- The New England Patriots are getting off to a good start in 2020.
A Washington Post report notes the NFL's investigation into the filming incident by the Kraft Sports Group in early December, while broke the rules, was not linked to Bill Belichick and the Patriots football operations department.
Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports the investigation is winding down and Belichick and staff appear to be exonerated.
That doesn't mean the Patriots won't be penalized for breaking the rules -- videotaping/filming the sidelines of any team.
In fact, it is expected, because of previous allegations and violations the Patriots have had, the NFL will come down hard with a large fine and probably a draft pick.
But the fact the NFL can't tie this "illegal" filming to Belichick is a big deal.
Maske reports that the investigation could wrap up as soon as this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.