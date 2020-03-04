FORT MYERS, Fla -- The Red Sox were not ready to announce the MRI report on Chris Sale's elbow after it was reviewed by the famed Dr. James Andrews.
They want another opinion, said Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke before making a decision on the next step. Sale will speak when a decision is made.
"At this time we are waiting for one more opinion," said Roenicke. "We want to make sure we get everyone's opinion on this.
"It's a very important player," said Roenicke. "We need to get this right ... We want to do things the right way. Dr. Andrews did see it and read it, the MRI. I don't want to comment on what he said until we find out one more opinion."
Roenicke implied a decision would be made soon, as in later today or tomorrow.
