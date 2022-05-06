Jarren Duran is getting another shot at the big leagues.
According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, the outfield prospect is being called up from Triple-A Worcester and is expected to be added to the Red Sox active roster ahead of Friday's series opener against the Chicago White Sox.
No corresponding roster move has been reported at this time.
Duran's promotion comes after the 25-year-old enjoyed a terrific start to 2022 in the minor leagues. Entering Friday Duran was batting .397 with a 1.116 OPS, and he's played especially well over the past week. Since last Thursday Duran is batting .480 with a monstrous 1.495 OPS, including two doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight RBI.
Arguably his best game came Thursday against Toledo, when he went 3 for 4 with a three-run home run in a 5-4 Worcester win.
Last year Duran was initially called up on July 17 and played 33 games with the big league club. He struggled mightily in that first stint, batting .215 with a .241 on-base percentage while striking out 40 times with only four walks. He also was a notable downgrade defensively from Kiké Hernández in center field, but his early performance this season suggests he's made significant strides in all aspects of his game and might be better prepared for the higher level of competition.
