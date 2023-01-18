The Red Sox have reportedly agreed to sign veteran outfielder Adam Duvall to a one-year deal, adding a former Gold Glove winner with right-handed power who could potentially help shore up several of the club's biggest needs.
According to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald and others, Duvall's deal is for $7 million with performance bonuses that could bump the total up to $10 million.
The 34-year-old Duvall is coming off a down 2022 in which he batted .213 with 12 home runs, 36 RBI and a .677 OPS before suffering a season-ending wrist injury in July. Prior to that, however, Duvall was noted for both his prodigious power and excellent outfield defense, and in 2021 he played an integral role in leading the Atlanta Braves to their most recent World Series championship.
That season Duvall won a Gold Glove in right field while hitting 38 home runs with 113 home runs. His spray charts from the past two seasons also suggest his swing will play well at Fenway Park, with a number of deep outs to left field likely to go for either home runs or extra base hits off the Green Monster.
If Duvall can return to his 2021 level of production he could be a perfect fit in Boston.
Duvall is likely to take over in center field, allowing Kiké Hernández to shift back to the infield and fill one of the holes left by Xander Bogaerts' free agency departure and Trevor Story's elbow injury. Hernández would presumably start at shortstop and Christian Arroyo at second base, though the Red Sox have indicated they planned to add more than one additional position player before spring training to fill out the roster.
The Duvall signing also helps balance the lineup, which was becoming heavily reliant on lefties. With Story unavailable the Red Sox top right-handed bats include Duvall, Justin Turner, Hernández and Arroyo while the lefties include Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida, Triston Casas, Alex Verdugo and Reese McGuire.
The Red Sox have not yet officially announced the signing, nor have they announced a corresponding roster move.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
