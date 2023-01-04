The Red Sox appear to have finally locked up one of their homegrown stars.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan and multiple others, the Red Sox and All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers have agreed to an 11-year, $331 million deal.
The deal is by far the largest in Red Sox history and will pay Devers an average of $30.1 million through his age 36 season.
Devers' deal comes less than a day after the two sides reportedly agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million deal to avoid salary arbitration for this upcoming season. Devers would have still been due to become a free agent next offseason, but now it appears he'll remain in Boston for the next decade and beyond.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
