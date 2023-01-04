Red Sox Devers Baseball (copy)

The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers have reportedly agreed on an 11-year, $331 million extension, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and multiple others.

The Red Sox appear to have finally locked up one of their homegrown stars.

The deal is by far the largest in Red Sox history and will pay Devers an average of $30.1 million through his age 36 season.

Devers' deal comes less than a day after the two sides reportedly agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million deal to avoid salary arbitration for this upcoming season. Devers would have still been due to become a free agent next offseason, but now it appears he'll remain in Boston for the next decade and beyond.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

 

