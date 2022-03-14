The Red Sox have reportedly made their first post-lockout moves, adding a pair of left-handed relief pitchers to bolster the team’s bullpen.
According to multiple reports, the Red Sox plan to sign left-handed relief pitchers Matt Strahm and Jake Diekman. Fansided’s Robert Murray and MassLive’s Chris Cotillo were the first to report the signings, respectively.
Strahm and Diekman both bring different looks from the left side. Strahm is known for his command and low walk totals, while Diekman is one of the best pitchers in baseball at drawing swings and misses and avoiding solid contact. One thing the two have in common, however, is their ability to get both righties and lefties out, giving the Red Sox some added versatility as they continue to construct their 2022 bullpen.
Strahm is coming off an injury-plagued 2021, with knee injuries limiting him to only six appearances for the San Diego Padres. Strahm only pitched 6.2 innings with an 8.10 ERA, but prior to last year he’d put together a solid track record over his career.
Over his six big league seasons, the 30-year-old Strahm has a 3.81 ERA in 157 appearances, including a 2.61 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and a 2.05 ERA in 2018. In 2019 the Padres attempted to convert him to a starter, but after he posted a 5.42 ERA leading into July moved him back to the bullpen, after which point he had a 3.04 ERA the rest of the season.
Strahm relies primarily on his low-90s fastball and slider, but also occasionally works in a curveball and changeup. He has reportedly signed for one-year, $3 million.
Diekman projects as a potential late-inning option, having enjoyed a strong 2021 with the Oakland Athletics. The 35-year-old had a 3.86 ERA over 60.2 innings while recording 83 strikeouts, good for 31.7% of the batters he faced. He primarily throws a 95 mph fastball and a slider,
According to Statcast, Diekman also ranks 96th percentile in whiffs and 10th percentile in barrels across MLB, meaning there are few better at missing opposing bats, but he is also prone to allowing a lot of walks. The terms of his contract aren’t yet known.
The addition of Strahm and Diekman bolsters the bullpen and adds significant competition among the club’s lefty relievers. The Red Sox are returning Josh Taylor as the top lefty from last year, plus Darwinzon Hernandez and Austin Davis. It is unlikely all five will make the Opening Day roster, adding pressure on Hernandez and Davis in particular.
Two former Red Sox relievers have also reportedly signed deals with other teams, bringing their time with Boston to an end. Righty Adam Ottavino reportedly signed a one-year, $4 million with the New York Mets and lefty Martin Perez has reportedly signed with the Texas Rangers, also for one-year, $4 million.
