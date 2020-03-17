Hours after Tom Brady announced his intentions to leave the New England Patriots, reports emerged indicating that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the favorites to land the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
According to a report by WEEI's Dale Arnold later corroborated by ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington and others, Tampa Bay is the expected landing spot for Brady, barring unforeseen circumstances.
"There's no signing date or announcement officially set up, but Brady is expected to be a Buccaneer," Schefter wrote in a tweet.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network also reported the news, indicating that the Buccaneers and Brady have an agreement in principle on a deal worth roughly $30 million per year.
If and when the signing is made official, the soon-to-be 43-year-old Brady will join a new organization for the first time in his 20-year NFL career. If he stays in Tampa for two seasons, he could potentially return to Gillette Stadium as an opposing player in 2021, when the Buccaneers are scheduled to play in New England.
