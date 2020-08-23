(Editor's note: Today is Mike Yastrzemski's 30th birthday. We will honor the San Francisco Giants star with several stories we ran about over the past 15 months. Here was the story done by Bill Burt on the young Yaz finally getting the call to the majors. It was an emotional time with help from two great women in his life.)
Mike Yastrzemski had called all of the people who needed to hear the news directly from him. Except for one.
He was en route to San Francisco from Sacramento, via Uber, and was about 20 minutes from Oracle Park. He had killed nearly an hour keeping up with an onslaught of unread text messages.
"It was amazing," he laughed. "A lot of people were sending congratulations. I wanted to answer them."
Finally Mike Yastrzemski was a major leaguer, or he would be in a few hours.
He'd spent seven seasons in the minor leagues, the last three in Triple-A, "a phone call away" from the big leagues, as they say.
It was time to call the person who'd started the Yastrzemski baseball journey more than six decades earlier -- his grandfather, Carl, one of the most productive hitters to ever play the game.
"There really wasn't any emotion or anything like that," Mike said of the conversation with his grandfather, whose Hall of Fame career spanned 23 seasons with the Red Sox. "He said he was really proud of me. He told me to be yourself, play hard and play aggressive.
"Honestly, it's the same advice he has given me so many other times," said Mike. "It's pretty basic, but it's true."
After hanging up with his famous grandfather, Mike Yastrzemski put his phone away and sat there looking at San Francisco.
"That's when it hit me," he said. "I'm going to the major leagues. This is real now. This is what I've always dreamed of. I can't go back from here."
Mike Yastrzemski has one of the most recognizable last names in baseball. He has genes that most people who've ever slipped on a baseball glove would covet. But his journey to the outfield in Oracle Park more than a week ago was as long and uncertain as that of any guy without his last name.
Mike, who grew up in Andover, toiled for more than a career's worth of seasons in the minor leagues, playing in 703 games, taking exactly 2,600 at bats and logging more than 200,000 miles on buses.
His baseball career is often talked about in terms of his grandfather's, but really, they're vastly different. Carl Yastrzemski spent two years in the minor leagues and was an everyday player for the Red Sox at age 21.
Mike was 28 when he stepped into the batter's box for the San Francisco Giants.
Also, while his famous grandfather inevitably will get first mention for his supporting role in "The Mike Yastrzremski Story," two others had just as much to do with his call-up last week — his mother, Anne Marie, and his wife, Paige.
"I couldn't have done this without them," said Mike.
'Who's that girl?'
Anne Marie Wesson married Mike's dad, Carl Michael Yastrzemski Jr., who also went by "Mike," in 1986. They lived in Andover where Anne Marie had grown up one of four sisters in a well-known family. They divorced when little Mike was 6.
Mike's dad, who'd had a minor league career of his own, worked with his son often on his baseball skills before his death in 2004 due to complications from hip surgery. He was 43 years old. Mike was 14.
After that it was just Mike and his mom.
"It wasn't easy but he was always, always a great kid, never ever giving me a problem," said Anne Marie. "There were a lot of rides to practices, games, school -- whatever it was. I had my family helping, too, when they could."
Mike left Andover at age 18, when he went to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. It was there that he met a freshman lacrosse player named Paige.
"I had an 8 a.m. class and would walk back toward the dorm, and Mike and another baseball player, Regan Flaherty, whose brother was dating a lacrosse player, would be walking to their 9:30 a.m. class," said Paige.
"We would pass each other and I would say 'Hi' to Regan. I guess I never acknowledged Mike. Apparently, at one point, Mike asked, 'Who's that girl?'" she said.
Later, Paige invited several ballplayers, including Mike, to the lacrosse formal dinner. Mike balked, saying he wasn't interested.
But when Paige showed up to meet the ballplayers to bring them to the dinner, Mike was the only one there.
"Mind you, I had a full-on crush on Mike," she said. "I was shocked that he was the only one coming. Later on that night, I said to him, 'I thought out of everybody, you wouldn't be the one to go. Then he gave me the smoothest line he's ever had, saying, 'I wanted everybody else to think it was awful because I wanted you to myself.'
"He's never had a good line since," she said.
For Paige Collins, who is from Tennessee and was born well after Mike's famous grandfather took his final at-bat, his last name didn't exactly roll off the tongue the way it does in New England, even for those too young to have seen Carl Yastrzemski play.
"Funny, when I first met Mike, I didn't even try pronouncing his name," she said. "I just said, 'Mike Yamahama.'
"Trust me, I can pronounce it now," she said.
The lacrosse formal was Nov. 10, 2009. Mike and Paige got married last year, exactly nine years after that dinner.
Nobody knows Mike's baseball journey, and the roller coaster ride it has been, better than Anne Marie and Paige.
Sacrifices
Mike, who attended St. John's Prep before going to Vanderbilt, was drafted in high school, then during his junior year in college, and again after college. He signed with the Baltimore Orioles and rose rapidly through the organization.
He got a taste of Double-A ball in only his second season.
Then things stalled. Mike spent parts of the last four seasons, from 2016 through last week, playing Triple-A, always a phone call away.
It was a call that never came.
"It was frustrating," said Mike. "You feel like you've done enough, that you're ready, but nothing happens."
That's where other people around him named Yastrzemski picked him up.
"My mom has watched (on her laptop), probably every game," he said. "She knows the game. She's been around the game so long. She follows everything, who's moving up, who's not. She sometimes takes things harder than me."
Paige also was there for the hard times.
She recently left a job as a school teacher to work in healthcare sales. Freed from the school calendar, she can travel more and spend more time with Mike.
Before the career change, they went long periods without seeing each other.
"When Mike would leave in February, I could barely see him until the summer," she said. "That's tough, not seeing him and being there with him. But part of my job is to listen, be a sounding board.
"Honestly, it wasn't easy," she said. "I didn't want to vent to him. I tried to be strong for him. I did most of my venting to my family, which have helped me so much."
Mike understood her sacrifice, as well as Ann Marie's.
"The only reason I got this opportunity is my wife and mom," he said. "Having a wife who always said, 'We'll do whatever we need to do,' while I was struggling through minors, changing her career, working three jobs, putting her ego and passion aside for me.
"And my mom was always there -- always," he said. "She'd sit through (AAU) double-headers at some terrible high school field, feeding me meals in cars. She always believed me."
A new deal
Mike spent six seasons grinding his way through the minors, all in the Orioles organization.
That was until this past March, when everything changed. Mike was dealt to the Giants, who assigned him to their Triple-A team in Sacramento.
"Honestly it was a relieving feeling to get a fresh start," he said.
He was offered No. 8 -- his grandfather's number for 23 seasons with the Red Sox -- but declined.
Mike is his own player. He took No. 5.
In fact, Mike, who was always called "Yaz," like his grandfather, also got his own nickname from River Cats manager Dave Brudage.
"He was yelling out names on where players should go in the field and he says, 'Ski go to center,'" said Mike. "Nobody was running out there. I had no idea who he was talking about. Then he looks at me, and I'm like, 'Oh, OK.'
"He was the only one who called me that, but it was pretty cool," said Mike. "It set a nice tone for me. I wasn't going to look at guys moving up or down. I was just going to go out and play baseball. It was the loosest I've been in a long time."
In an incredible two-month run in Sacramento, Mike hit 12 home runs with a .315 batting average.
Over the first three weeks of May, he pounded nine home runs while averaging .397 with 15 RBI -- one of the best stretches of his career.
A few days later, a call came.
Mike was in his Sacramento apartment failing to fall asleep before a 4 a.m. wake-up call for the team's flight to Albuquerque, New Mexico.
It was just before midnight when his cell phone buzzed. Brundage was on the phone.
"He said, 'How badly do you want to make that flight to Albuquerque?'" said Mike. "I said, 'It depends on the circumstances.' Then he told me I was getting the call up with the Giants.
"Honestly, it caught me off guard," said Mike. "But I was calm. I thanked him for everything. He was great with me."
Mike had two phone calls to make. Both people were in deep beta sleep.
Two phone calls
First he called Paige, in Nashville.
"Whew," she said, catching her breath when asked about the conversation. "I get emotional thinking about it.
"I started balling," she said. "He told me something about getting my bags ready, that I'd be flying out to San Francisco. I couldn't believe it. I just told him how proud I was, that I loved him so much."
Then he called his mom, in Andover.
"All I remember is Mike telling me was he was going to San Francisco, and I kept saying, 'Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God!'" said Anne Marie. "It was one of the greatest phone calls I ever received.
"You know, as a parent, he's knocking on all kinds of doors, working his butt off, hoping to get to the next level," she said. "Hearing the joy in his voice, it's special. This is thing he's been shooting for his whole life."
The two Yastrzemski women -- one in Massachusetts, the other in Tennessee -- hopped on direct flights to San Francisco early that morning. The airplanes couldn't fly fast enough.
"I was crying the entire day, breaking out on the plane, in the limo to the field -- everywhere," said Anne Marie.
The Giants, last in the National League West, were playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The important thing was that Mike was starting in left field.
"For me, that first game was like Opening Day," she said. "I can't explain how happy I was just sitting there watching him warming up, standing at attention for the national anthem. What got me was when they announced him in the lineup, that it was his debut, with his picture on the Jumbrotron, I just got chills that you wouldn't believe."
So far, Mike Yastremski's career has been less like his famous grandfather's and more like his dad's.
Carl Yastrzemski Jr. starred at Florida State University, then he spent five years in the minor leagues.
He played for three seasons in Triple-A -- a phone call away, as they say.
Except for him, that call never came.
"Mike's dad would be so proud," said Anne Marie. "I wish he was here to see it and experience it.
"We know he's watching from above, helping in more ways than we know. In some ways, I believe his spirit is living inside of Mike."
To be sure, so are the spirits of two other people with his famous last name.
