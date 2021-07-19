Coming off a moribund offensive weekend in the Bronx, Red Sox manager Alex Cora switched up his lineup ahead of Monday's opener against the Toronto Blue Jays and the moves paid off immediately. The Red Sox erupted for eight runs in the first inning and hit six home runs overall to blow out the Blue Jays 13-4.
It was a major bounce back performance after Sunday's dispiriting loss. Here are five highlights from the big series-opening win:
1. Duran hits first home run
The biggest change in the lineup was Jarren Duran's elevation to the No. 2 spot, and the rookie wasted no time making his manager look good. After Kiké Hernández led off the game with a double, Duran went deep for his first career home run, a two-run shot to make it 2-0 right out of the gate.
Duran cracked the 92 mph fastball 357 feet, though he wouldn't have as much luck the rest of the game, finishing 1 for 6 with the home run and two strikeouts. He is now 2 for 12 (.166) in three games since getting called up to the majors last week.
2. Renfroe's big rebound
Coming into Monday's game Hunter Renfroe had been mired in a bad slump. The right fielder was batting just .212 over the prior two weeks and in Sunday's loss he had a brutal start, leaving five men on in his first three at bats to end the second, fourth and sixth innings before finally coming up with an RBI single in the eighth after the game was already out of reach.
After getting bumped down to the seventh spot Monday, Renfroe broke out in a big way, smashing a grand slam 403 feet to left field off Ross Stripling to break the game open in the first. There would be plenty more offense afterwards, but Renfroe's slam was the statement that really set the tone for the rest of the night.
3. Huge nights for Martinez, Hernandez
The biggest performances of the night came courtesy of J.D. Martinez and Hernández, who both reached base at least four times in the win. Martinez went 4 for 4 with a walk, hitting two doubles and two singles while scoring two runs, and Hernández was 3 for 5 with a walk, three runs, two home runs, a double and three RBI. Hernández also recorded his 500th career hit in the win, and his first home run was the farthest (434 feet) of the seven home runs hit in the game between the two teams.
4. Arroyo to IL
While it wasn't a surprise, the Red Sox did get some bad news as Christian Arroyo is officially headed to the injured list for the third time this season. The infielder left Sunday's game in the third inning with a left hamstring strain after going into a full split trying to make a play at first base and was subsequently replaced on the roster by Danny Santana, who was activated after suffering a quad strain back on July 7.
Arroyo's injury came in his first professional appearance at first base, and hours after manager Alex Cora indicated he had earned additional playing time and would be the regular starter at first base going forward against righties.
5. Santana great in return
The good news is Arroyo's replacement, Santana, enjoyed one of his best games of the season in his return. The first baseman went 2 for 5 with a solo home run and a two-run double, and his home run was the hardest hit ball by any player in the game, coming 110.1 mph off the bat on a night when seemingly everyone was finding the sweet spot.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
