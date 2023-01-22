PLAISTOW — How resilient is the Timberlane wrestling program?
The Owls answered that mid-term test pretty resoundingly on Saturday.
Just three days after the Owls saw their 213-match in-state streak snapped in heart-breaking, 38-37, fashion by Bedford, they bounced right back to claim the top spot at Saturday’s Timberlane Invitational.
Timberlane scored 173 points to edge runner-up Southington (Conn.) High, which scored 165.5.
Haverhill placed fifth with 131 points, and North Andover was seventh at 117.5.
“The Bedford loss was tough, but we knew that was going to be a tough one, and it could go either way,” said Owls senior Malikai Colon.
“It looked like we were going to be down from it, and we weren’t going to overcome it. But everyone handled it well. We knew we didn’t wrestle our best, and we worked to overcome it.”
Timberlane featured a pair of champions and placed eight wrestlers in the top four.
At 145 pounds, Owl Jacob Andrade scored four straight pins to claim his title. Colon dominated with three wins by fall at the heavyweight spot on his championship day.
Ben Little (152), John Fabrizio (138), Dom Coppeta (195), Spencer Sierra (170) and Talon Oljey (113) all earned third places, and Ryan Sigillo was fourth at 106.
Those places made the different and showed exactly mentally tough the Owls are.
“We had a bunch of people that placed, and I think we all were down at one point, being in the consolations. But I’m pretty proud at how we fought our way back,” said Coppeta.
For Timberlane, it was the first team title of the season. That’s a rarity for this program, but the Owls knew it was a rebuilding year – after graduating seven state champions.
Keep an eye on the moves they continue to make, though.
“Usually, we have a couple under our belt by now, but we have a young team,” said Colon.
“The young guys have put in a lot of work, they’re winning a lot of matches, moving up fast. We’re excited about the rest of the year.”
The Hillies featured three champs.
At 160, Brent Nicolosi went 4-0, all first-period pins. Freshman Matt Harrold took the 220-pound crown with three pins, and CJ Wood won at 120 points, scoring 19-second pin followed by a pair of majors – both shutouts at 8-0 and 10-0.
Shea Morris was the runner-up at 113, while Mike Morris placed third at 106.
Kaleb Rhoton paced North Andover, grabbing second at 170 pounds.
Brendon Garcia (160) and Gabriel Spanks (220) each took third place finishes, while Colby Carbone (195), Youssef Zouaoui (152) and Kyle Rhoton (126) were fourth.
Knight heavyweight Joāo Datindade had plenty of reason to celebrate. He came off the North Andover “B” roster to score a third place. Timberlane “B” teamer Reid Robinson was fourth at 170, dropping a tough, 5-2, decision to his teammate Sierra in the third-place match.
