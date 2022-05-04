ANDOVER – Coming in off three straight losses, including a rugged five-setter on Tuesday night to Lawrence, Methuen High’s volleyball team needed something positive.
The Rangers found it on Wednesday night at the Dunn Gym. Riding its powerhouse front line, the Rangers rallied from 2-1 down to knock off the hosts from Andover in five.
The scores were 15-25, 25-23, 14-25, 26-24 and 15-13.
“Andover has a pretty big rep in just about every sport,” said Methuen middle Randy Vasquez. “To beat them here in their gym means an awful lot.”
Vasquez and senior classmate Ekwinife Chibuogwu stood strong all night up the middle.
Meanwhile, Drew Eason and James Levesque – a pair of sophomores – hurt the Golden Warriors from the outside repeatedly.
“Obviously, we had the big height advantage up front, and we had to utilize it,” said Eason. “But it was definitely about the energy. We’re a team that needs energy, and the fans and the bench were great all night.”
Andover, which had knocked off the Rangers in the season opener in three straight, looked on its way to doing so after the first.
But Methuen was resilient and never wavered.
“We’ve had a problem with starting a little bit slow, but they definitely picked it up afterwards,” said Ranger coach Matt Twomey. “I’m proud of this team with the way they battled. This is our fourth five-set match, and we’re 2-2 in them. They come to work every day, and today definitely it showed.”
When the Rangers rallied in the second from a 16-11 deficit to pull out the set at 25-23, Warrior coach E.J. Perry knew his troops might be in for a tough night.
“It really came down to game 2. They went on a nice run there to get back in it. It gave them great confidence,” said Perry, whose club fell to 7-5. “All the credit to them. They’re really starting to get better and better.”
The next two sets mirrored the first two.
Andover, behind guys like Owen Chanthaboun (28 kills) and Griffin Connell, rolled in the third and Methuen showed nothing but heart in a gritty fourth.
“Every time we chant family, it’s for a reason. We have to stick together,” said Vasquez. “Sometimes you come out slow. You just have to stay in it and pick it up.”
Andover broke to the early lead in the fifth, 11-7, behind big plays from Connell and Marco Gomez.
The Rangers just wouldn’t relent.
Oscar Arrivillaga had a big kill to stop the run, and an Eason rejection made it 11-9.
Following an Andover miss, it was Vasquez with back-to-back kills, giving the Rangers a 12-11 lead.
Chantaboun tied it with kill number 28, but the Rangers smelled it.
An Eason kill put Methuen in position for some revenge, and Vasquez punctuated the win with the final slam.
“I felt like nobody could really match up with me and Randy in the middle,” said Chibuogwu. “And our outside guys were just tremendous. We just took over. It felt good being down and coming back like that.”
