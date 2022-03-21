LOWELL — Following a first quarter that was, quite frankly, a nightmare for the Andover High girls basketball team, coach Alan Hibino had a message for his team.
“The past is over,” said Hibino. “The past is gone. The future can look insurmountable if you let it. We had to focus on the present. Sure, you can hang your heads and start feeling bad, but that’s how you lose by 30. We told them we would be in it at the end.”
Even in a state championship game, it would have been easy for the Andover High players to start hanging their heads and dwelling on the past after just eight minutes on Sunday. Some in their situation would have already begun to raise the white flag of surrender.
The No. 1-seeded Golden Warriors managed just a single basket in a devastating first quarter, and trailed Springfield Central 20-2. That lead grew to 24-2 at the start of the second quarter.
But Andover wasn’t ready to concede a blowout. Far from it.
After being punched in the face, Andover rose from the canvas and went the distance against a relentless Springfield Central team.
“We’re Warriors, right?” said Andover star Anna Foley. “We could have lost by 30. They kept making shots, but we kept cutting into their lead. We kept reminding each other that it wasn’t over until it was over. We kept fighting. We never quit for a second.”
Sure, the end result was a loss for Andover. But what could have been a domination turned into a 43-40 thriller that the huge Golden Warrior crowd at the Tsongas Center will remember for years.
It’s often hyperbole or cliche to talk about perseverance, hard work and playing for one another until the final buzzer, but it was on full display on Sunday.
Each and every time it appeared Springfield Central had Andover down for the count, the Golden Warriors shook off the hurt and kept battling.
“After we fell behind, we got angry,” said forward Marissa Kobelski. “We had to wake up, we had to fight. We got mad, and we never gave up. We had to keep fighting, keep grinding, and we showed how resilient we are. We never stopped.”
The comeback didn’t happen right away. Andover still trailed 28-15 after two quarters, and 39-30 after three quarters.
But the Andover High bench was going wild, and when Foley tossed in a layup in traffic and let out a scream of excitement, there was no question the Golden Warriors were not going away.
Foley was a picture of resilience on her own. After going scoreless in a rough first quarter, she scored 10 in the second quarter and 10 more in the third quarter, finishing with 22 points while also playing excellent defense on Golden Eagles star 6-2 junior center Julie Bahati (8 points).
“Anna has been the settling force for us all year,” said Hibino. “She rights the ship, gets everybody settled and makes plays. She started making shots, starting finding others and started playing really good defense, and that turned the tide.”
But it wasn’t just Foley. Kobelski had a pair of huge baskets, and no matter the score continued her tenacious defense that eventually derailed Springfield Central and facilitated the comeback.
Amelia Hanscom and Michaela Buckley also had big points in the final quarter.
“No matter what, we kept fighting,” said tri-captain Hailey Doherty.
“There was never a second we hung our heads. As we showed, the game was never over. We proved we are never out of a game. We kept pushing, and I am so proud. We kept our heads high.”
Andover even kept battling in the final seconds, twice fouling struggling free throw shooters and creating opportunities.
The Golden Warriors may have fallen short at the end, but they never relented until the clock read 0:00.
“Sometimes it’s about taking the other team’s best punch, pulling yourself up and continuing to fight,” said Hibino.
“We talk a lot about continuing to march forward. We just wanted our girls to keep giving us a chance. I could not be more proud of the girls. We just ran out of time tonight.”
