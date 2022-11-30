He may not have attended high school on Hampshire Street, or played his high school football at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium, but for more than a quarter of a century as head coach, Chuck Adamopoulos fully embodied Central Catholic football as he built the program into a state power.
So when news spread on Tuesday that “Coach A” had announced his retirement as Raiders head coach after 26 years and 204 wins, Central athletes past and present began paying tribute.
“Playing for Coach A was nothing short of a blessing,” said former Central Catholic quarterback Ayden Pereira (CCHS class of 2022), now a freshman QB at the University of Maine. “Coach helped me grow not only as a player but as a man.
“What he has done for my teammates and me will never be forgotten. The constant effort and care he has put into football, Central Catholic, and his players will forever be unmatched. I have so much respect for him and I hope he enjoys this next chapter of his life because he deserves it.”
The 63-year-old Adamopoulos informed the current Central squad — fresh off a stellar 9-3 season, advancing to the Division 1 state semifinals — at the end of school on Tuesday.
“Coach A is an amazing coach who really pushed us to be great players on the field and even better people off the field,” said 2022 captain and star running back/defensive back Matthias Latham. “He built a great team culture here at Central and he always wanted you to succeed not only in football but in the classroom or other sports. He had a huge impact on all the players who went through the program and is definitely someone I look up to. It was a pleasure to play for him.”
A graduate of Pentucket Regional High School, Adamopoulos first joined Central Catholic as an assistant, before becoming head coach in 1997. He won EMass. Super Bowl titles in his first two years as head coach in the old playoff system, and a Division 1 state championship in 2013 under the updated postseason system.
But more than victories and titles, he touched countless lives.
“Playing for Coach A was an experience that rivals none,” said former Central Catholic (class of 2021) All-Scholastic lineman Osamuyimen “Uyi” Osayimwen. “Coming into the program having never played football, he not only taught me how to be a great player, but at the same time a better man. I could go on about how great he is, but in short, having him as a coach was a privilege.
“I love this game, but the reality is it’s not forever. However, the lessons I learned from him will last a lifetime and for that I am eternally thankful. In 26 years Coach A not only coached: he mentored, taught, and changed the course of people’s lives.”
John Sexton (CCHS class of 1997) played for Central when Adamopoulos was an assistant, then spent 22 years as a member of his coaching staff, currently serving as the Raiders’ offensive coordinator.
“We have had an awful lot of fun, maybe too much fun,” said Sexton with a laugh. “Chuck is a magnetic personality. Once you spend some time with him, you realize how much he cares about the kids. He’s the genuine article. He wants to know about your life, and that’s what makes him a great coach, educator and ambassador for the school.
“It’s going to be an adjustment not having him as head coach. He’s done an amazing job for a quarter of a century. It’s enormous shoes to fill.”
Agreed former Raiders star linebacker Joe Howshan (CCHS class of 2019): “As a coach, Coach A always found a way to connect with each and every player and made them feel special. He has a way of motivating the team and getting the best out of everyone. He is a great coach and a even better person. He was a pleasure to play for.”
Current Central Catholic senior Sean Mercuri grew up dreaming of playing for Adamopoulos while watching his brother Mike star for the Raiders. He lived out that dream the last four years, becoming an Eagle-Tribune All-Star linebacker.
“Coach A was one of the best coaches I’ve ever had,” said Mercuri. “He’s taught me so many things. He’s made me a better player and a better person.”
Even when Adamopoulos was tough on his players, he still always found a way to make them smile.
“His laugh was infectious, and still is,” said Aaron Lacharite (CCHS Class of 2001). “The fact that he still remembers details of games that were played over 20 years ago is a testament to his dedication, engagement, and how much he loved coaching. I can still recall watching game film on Saturday mornings after a Friday night game, and whether we won by 20 or lost by 3 he always knew how to be painfully critical, give praise, and offer encouragement in a way that made you want to be better.”
Mike Leal (CCHS class of 1994), who served as an assistant to Adamopoulos during his entire tenure as head coach, became choked up when discussing the news of the head coach’s retirement.
“It’s hard to imaging the program without him,” said Leal, who is also Central’s head boys indoor and outdoor track coach. “He has been a tremendous mentor and friend. He is so good at what he does, and not just the Xs and Os. It’s the people things.
“The relationships he builds with his players and the way he makes them want to be better football players and people is really special. It’s sad to see him go, but you can’t coach forever. I’m sure he’ll fine a way to be involved in football somehow, but it sure is going to be different here.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
