The Red Sox 2023 lineup is beginning to come into focus. Though more additions are likely, Wednesday’s reported signing of outfielder Adam Duvall filled the biggest remaining hole on the roster and ensured the club will have enough reliable big league hitters to field a functional lineup.
As presently constituted the Red Sox projected Opening Day lineup should look something like this:
- Masataka Yoshida LF
- Kiké Hernández SS
- Rafael Devers 3B
- Adam Duvall CF
- Triston Casas 1B
- Justin Turner DH
- Alex Verdugo RF
- Christian Arroyo 2B
- Reese McGuire C
Bench: Rob Refsnyder OF, Connor Wong C, Bobby Dalbec INF, Jarren Duran OF
Will that lineup be any good? That remains to be seen, but there is enough talent and potential on the roster that the possibility shouldn’t be dismissed out of hand.
Strength, lefty-righty balance: Under most circumstances clubs try to field as balanced a lineup as possible, ideally alternating between lefties and righties to avoid creating a pocket that can be exploited by the opposing pitching staff. Purely from that standpoint the Red Sox have done a good job assembling a well-crafted order.
Yoshida, Devers, Casas and Verdugo are all potentially top of the order hitters, but since they are all lefties Red Sox manager Alex Cora will most likely spread them out, meaning at least one will usually bat seventh and give the bottom of the lineup some punch. The righties can naturally fill the intervening spots, with either Hernández or Turner making sense as a No. 2 hitter and Duvall as a prototypical cleanup guy. The Red Sox also have both a lefty (McGuire) and righty (Wong) at catcher, which will allow Cora to mix and match as needed depending on the game.
Weakness, reliable power: There is a best case scenario where this lineup is an absolute menace. Duvall has historically been among the game’s most prolific sluggers, Casas flashed some serious power potential last September and Yoshida’s sneaky pop was one of the traits Boston found most appealing when scouting him in Japan.
None of those three can really be called reliable power options at this stage of their careers, leaving only Devers as a sure thing.
This is where losing Trevor Story hurts the most. When healthy Story crushed the ball last season and if he were available the lineup could legitimately rank among the most dangerous in baseball. Without him the ceiling is a lot lower, and the floor is potentially someplace down in the basement.
Strength, on-base potential: Last season Red Sox leadoff hitters collectively posted an on-base percentage of .295, a horrible figure for a spot where the whole idea is to set the table for the offense. There were similar issues further down the order as well, but going forward that shouldn’t be as much of an issue.
Yoshida, Turner and Casas are all on-base machines who should collectively make the Red Sox lineup much tougher to navigate. Yoshida and Casas in particular are replacing some of the least productive players on last year’s team, and Devers and Verdugo both reach base at an impressive clip too. If nothing else this year’s lineup should have a much better approach at the plate, which will hopefully translate to more sustainable rallies and fewer empty at bats.
Weakness, depth: As of now the Red Sox have a proven big leaguer available to start at every position, which isn’t something we could’ve said on Tuesday. But if anyone else gets hurt? Things start getting dicey quick.
The middle infield remains the biggest concern, as the Red Sox are one injury to Hernández or Arroyo away from potentially having to rely upon a prospect like Enmanuel Valdez or Ceddanne Rafaela before they’re ready. Given Arroyo’s extensive injury history that’s an unacceptable risk, so expect at least one more signing or trade to shore things up.
Current grade, B-: You could make a case that even without Xander Bogaerts or Story this year’s lineup might already be better than last year’s, and it’s certainly more balanced and better constructed as a whole. That being said, this is not a championship caliber offense and nothing the club does before Opening Day is likely to change that.
Even still, this group might at least be capable of keeping the Red Sox in the hunt, and if the club can make a big trade deadline acquisition or if Story returns in some capacity down the stretch, that just might be good enough.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.